Sadness as Stonebridge Brasserie owner dies

Owner of the Stonebridge Brasserie in Portadown, John McNally, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Mr McNally, who was 50, died yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

He had been involved in the restaurant business for the past 20 years, having previously been chief executive of the business centre in Armagh.

In recent years, he had been active in fundraising for charity, taking part in The Italian Job, a 300-mile cycle in Italy to raise money for children’s cancer charities.

He was also a former player with the City of Armagh Rugby Club and retained many connections with the club.

Councillor Jim Speers, who knew Mr McNally all his life, said, “He was a tremendous lively character, full of life, full of beans.

“He was an absolute gentleman, and he had so much to live for.

“His family are highly respected in the area and my sympathy and the sympathy of the community is extended to them.”

Mr McNally was the son of Flo and Jack and a sister to Tracy (Whiteside). He was married to Lisa, and had two children.