Safety innovation to be recognised

The Farm Safety Partnership will continue their support of the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards this year, with their sponsorship of the Farm Safety Partnership’s Innovation Award.

Safety is of paramount importance across the agriculture industry and this award highlights best practice in this key area.

A spokesperson for the Farm Safety Partnership said: “The Northern Ireland farming industry has a track record in innovation.

“The Farm Safety Partnership wants to encourage that innovation by the sharing of good ideas which will prevent accidents and save lives. The Partnership has worked tirelessly with the farming community to develop a culture of safety-first on local farms, striving to drive up safety standards and significantly reduce work-related deaths, injuries and illnesses on farms.

“An idea for safety doesn’t need to be complex or expensive, in fact it’s the simple and cheap solutions that are often the best. An idea can be something you have made or done, or a way you do something which makes the job safer. Farmers are beginning to recognise that accidents on farms are preventable and that even simple, practical and inexpensive measures can make a huge difference.

“Whether it’s working with animals, equipment, preventing falls or mixing slurry it’s important to remember that accidents are not inevitable, but most are avoidable. As well as continuing to “Stop and think SAFE” there are often things that can make jobs safer and easier.

“It is vitally important that all involved in farming work together to sustain a safe environment for farming communities to live, work and play and by sharing innovative ideas and good practice we can all contribute to saving lives and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers welcomed HSENI as a returning category sponsor.

“We are delighted to welcome the Farm Safety Partnership as award sponsors,” said Mrs Rodgers.

“Their support in this important category is very much appreciated and we look forward to receiving awards from across the industry.”

The Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards 2017 will be held in La Mon Hotel and Country Club on Thursday, October 19.

