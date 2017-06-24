Saintfield qualifiers shine at Balmoral

The 72nd annual Lisburn and Saintfield District Show last Saturday marked the half-way point in the race to qualify for the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship.

As usual, a fine turnout of quality stock at Balmoral Park led to some stiff competition in the dairy ring.

Saintfield Show qualifier for the McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow championship was Clandeboye Jazzy Bambi owned by Clandeboye Estate, Bangor. Handler Eleanor O'Neill was congratulated by Philip Donaldson, McLarnon Feeds. Picture: Julie Hazelton/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

The first qualifier from Saintfield was the Jersey Champion, Clandeboye Jazzy Bambi EX93, from the Clandeboye Estate Herd, Bangor.

Bambi picked up the Reserve Championship title as a third calver at the 2015 Dairy Cow Championships and will be looking to go one better this year. She also claimed the Jersey Reserve Championship at the 2015 Balmoral Show, and finished second in the Senior Jersey Cow-in-Milk class at this year’s Balmoral Show. Now in her fifth lactation, she is currently averaging 32 kg/day.

The second Saintfield qualifier was the Holstein Champion, Corringham Windbrook L Juice EX91, from the Damm Herd of David and George Simpson, Lisburn. Juice won the Dairy Interbreed at Castlewellan Show in 2015, and finished fourth in the Third Calver Class at this year’s Balmoral Show.

As a second calver, she topped 8,600 kg by 305 days, at 4.24% butterfat and 3.36% protein. Now in her third lactation, she is currently producing 55 kg/day.

McLarnon Feeds wish both qualifiers every success at the final of the 2017 Dairy Cow Championship at Antrim Show on Saturday, 22nd July.