Sale of Burnview and Lakeview females

On the back of another incredibly successful season, the renowned Lakeview and Burnview flocks of Gary Beacom, William and Stephanie Tait are offering for sale a bumper consignment of Suffolk females including in-lamb gimmers and flock ewes as well as a number of this year’s lamb crop.

A total of 80 females, boasting some of the very best genetics money can buy, are set to go under the hammer at the Royal Ulster Showgrounds at Balmoral on Saturday, November 4 starting at 12.30pm.

The sale includes a reduction on behalf of Burnview with the entire flock of gimmers being offering for sale this year.

Breeders from across Ireland, the UK and Europe have this eagerly-anticipated sale circled on their calendars as one not to be missed and the 2017 offering isn’t going to disappoint.

Both established flocks have been leaders in the field in terms of sourcing the best available genetics and over the years that has been reflected both in the show and sale rings.

2017 has been another year to remember for both NI flocks with Lakeview presenting the overall champion at the National Show and Sale in Shrewsbury which later sold for 21,000gns and again at the NI Premier Show and Sale which changed hands for a new Northern Ireland record of 13,000gns.

Burnview has enjoyed similar success by claiming class wins at the Northern Ireland Championships, Shrewsbury, Stirling, Ballymena and Kelso, where one of a number of top quality ram lambs sold, found a new home in a flock in Belgium.

In fact, the top 40 ram lambs sold by the Omagh breeders in 2017 averaged £1,400 with 30 of those being snapped up by pedigree Suffolk breeders from both home and abroad.

Over the years Burnview and Lakeview have taken great care and pride in investing heavily in establishing some of best bloodlines and families the breed has to offer and for fellow Suffolk breeders, old and new alike, this sale represents the ideal opportunity to get a piece of action.

There is something for everyone but there are a number of lots that immediately catch the eye and are well worth a second glance.

The Lakeview offering includes three lots, 1, 2 and 5, all gimmers bred by the 25,000gns Rheaedr Rolex.

Lot 1 is out of a ewe by Rheaedr Rossi and is carrying twins to Solwaybank Sapphire. It’s grand dam is by Shannagh Shergar.

Lot 2 is out of a ewe by the 36,000gns Solwaybank Major and is in lamb to Rookery Rodeo which fathered the 21,000gn and 13,000gn champions at Shrewsbury and Ballymena respectively.

Lot 5, also out of a ewe by Major, is a full sister to Lakeview Black Gold which sold at the National Show and Sale for 4,500gns.

The Burnview consignment of 19 gimmers,18 flock ewes and 12 ewe lambs includes the first ever in-lamb females by the 18,000gn Ballynacanon Attitude.

Among them Lot 15, a sister of the reserve champion at the National Show and sale. It’s out of a dam by Burnview Performer, its grand dam was by Baileys Invincible and is in-lamb to Strathbogie I’m Invincible.

One flock ewe to catch the eye is Lot 62 by Shannagh Resolve, It’s bloodlines include Baileys Invincible and Kings High and Mighty and is in lamb to Burnview Hitman II.

Quite possibly the pick of the ewe lambs could be Lot 69 by Birness Murray, the first prize ewe lamb in the NI Championships and Omagh Show.

This showstopper has Forkins Ferrari and Baileys Invincible bloodlines and is a full sister to the reserve champion which sold for 8,000gns at Stirling last year.

Auctioneer is Richard Beattie (07984694616) and all sheep are available for export to ROI, UK and Europe. Free transport for all sheep to the UK mainland and central locations in Ireland

For more details contact William Tait 07833968417 or Gary Beacom 07929908510.