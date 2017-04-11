Samuel to prove he has a chest of ‘Steele’

The Peninsula’s hairiest farmer is going under the wax this Friday, 14th April at Brian Horner’s yard at 20 New Road, Carrowdore.

The event will see farmer Samuel Steele from Kircubbin proving he has a chest of ‘Steele’ as he braves the wax all in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

There will be a charity Tractor Run leaving Brian Horner’s yard at 6.45pm sharp. Brian Horner will also have a Dyno available from 5pm with a barbecue following the tractor run and a bouncy castle for the children.

All proceeds will be going to the Northern Ireland Hospice. This charity has helped a lot with not only for the Steele family and their wider circle but also for many families throughout Northern Ireland.