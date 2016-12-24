Santa milks it this Christmas Eve

Santa will be powering full steam ahead on his journey across Northern Ireland this Christmas Eve – fuelled by local dairy farmers!

Each of Asda’s 16 Northern Ireland stores has recorded strong sales of Dale Farm Farmers’ Milk since its launch in November. Thanks to this week’s ‘Santa surge’, the supermarket expects to sell over 30,000 litres by Christmas Eve. The ‘give a little extra’ milk costs £1.12 for 2 litres, with the additional 25p being returned to Dale Farm for equal share amongst its farmer owners.

Asda is the first supermarket to introduce this unique initiative to NI shoppers and Michael McCallion, head of local sourcing said: “This is a brilliant start to this important collaboration with Dale Farm. This week we’ve noticed both children and their parents requesting the milk as they are keen to leave it as a healthy treat for Santa. It’s also a very welcome Christmas bonus for our local dairy farmers who, like Santa, will be working hard throughout the festive season.”