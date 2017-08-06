Save on your water bills

The Consumer Council is inviting Ballymena Livestock Market participants to bring along their energy and water bills on Friday, 18 August to find out how they could save money.

Visitors to the market will receive free bill analysis to help reduce the cost of their energy bills, and to ensure their water bills are accurate and include the correct domestic allowance.

John French, Chief Executive of The Consumer Council, said: “Many farm owners may not know they are entitled to a domestic allowance on their water bills. We look forward to attending Ballymena Livestock Market to advise farmers how to accurately check their water bills, check if allowances or reduced tariffs apply to them, and share ways to use water efficiently to save money.

“If they also bring along their household bill for electricity we can give an on-the-spot calculation as to how much they could save by switching their current tariff or supplier.”

The Consumer Council has a range of guides to help farmers, including ‘Every Drop Counts’, a guide to help businesses and farms improve their water efficiency, get the best service and save money on their bills, as well as ‘Switch On – Electricity & Gas’, a guide to switching energy supplier. For a free copy visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk or call 0800 121 6022.

The Consumer Council is an independent consumer organisation, working to bring about change to benefit Northern Ireland’s consumers. The Council campaigns for high standards of service and protection and a fair deal for all. It also carries out research, gives advice and publishes reports and other publications. It deals with individual complaints about transport, natural gas, electricity, coal, postal services and water.

