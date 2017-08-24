Schaffer helps to load up Biogas facility

H Fulton Tractors Ltd, Dungiven, has announced the delivery of two new Schaffer 8610T Telescopic Wheel Loaders to Anaerobic Advantage Ltd on behalf Stream BioEnergy, a biogas facility at Ballymena.

The biogas plant developed by Stream BioEnergy is due to open in early 2018 and will process up to 40,000 tonnes of chicken litter each year using state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion technology and will be operated to the highest standards by industry leader Xergi Ltd.

The chicken litter will be sourced locally from the Ballymena area from Moy Park, one of the UK’s largest food manufacturers.

Although other similar plants and operators do utilise some level of chicken litter as a feedstock, this is the first plant in the world to run exclusively on chicken litter using anaerobic digestion, a proven, safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable technology that is widely used throughout Europe, combined with its innovative nitrogen stripping technology.

Construction at the facility started in 2016 and is due for completion in 2018 at a cost of around £23 million and represents a major investment for Northern Ireland bringing a number of benefits to the local community and Northern Ireland as a whole, in the form of local jobs, renewable energy, and other important environmental benefits through the recycling of nutrients.

The biogas plant will generate 3MW of renewable electricity. The electricity will be sold through the electricity network and will be enough to power up to 4,000 homes, diversifying Northern Ireland’s fuel mix, thereby reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and reducing the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Xergi, a Danish specialist supplier of large scale biogas plants, was responsible for the design and construction as well as operation and maintenance of the finished plant, and is also an investor and shareholder in the project.

Xergi Ltd Plant Manager Simon Edgar had been working with Stream BioEnergy to find a telescopic wheel loader that was best suited to the rigorous use required on the plant. He had researched various other brands, but none compared to the Schaffer 8610T.

He said: “A key factor when researching these machines was reliability, and when you get the heavy build quality you expect from German engineering coupled with a three year warrantee it gives us confidence that expensive down time can be kept to a minimum. The 8610T has a lift capacity of 3,800kg and with a compact design allows us to operate in confined spaces making it the ideal choice for us.”

Schaffer GmbH have supplied the same model of machines to many BioEnergy plants in Germany, and it has been proven to be the best machine suited for this high demanding industry.

Play it safer, Buy a Schaffer.

For further details visit the website www.hfultontractors.com or call 028 7774 1704.