Second year of record numbers for United Auctions May bull sale

The City of Stirling will welcome an influx of pedigree beef breeders next month as United Auctions’ host another record-breaking May Multi-Breed Show and Sale.

The annual Bull Sale event from Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers will see its largest line-up for a second consecutive year at Stirling Agricultural Centre.

Last year’s expanded format has been extended to three days to accommodate the show and sale of 304 pedigree bulls and females from Saturday 29 April to Monday 1 May 2017.

Local company Agricar continues to sponsor the Multi-Breed event from their base at the Agricultural Centre.

Bull inspections take place on Saturday 29 April while Sunday will see an extravaganza of judging with the pre-sale shows of Charolais, Simmental, Limousin, Salers and Highland cattle. The judging of Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn bulls will take place from 9am on Monday 1 May before the sales of all nine breeds kick off at 10.30am.

The boost in entries is due to a record number of pedigree Limousin bulls (75) and Aberdeen-Angus bulls (59) forward this year with Salers entries nearly doubled to 13.

John Roberts, United Auctions’ Group Sales Director, said: “This back-to-back boost in entries is down to the continued support of Scottish breeders and consignors south of the border for what is now firmly recognised as a significant pedigree cattle event in the farming calendar.

“The May Bull Sale has grown steadily year-on-year from 40 cattle in the early days to more than 300 forward this year. Buyers can be sure of a tremendous show of top quality bulls from some of the finest herds showcasing excellent genetics.

“It’s also great to see a bustling, national event bringing a positive impact to the City with existing tenants, neighbouring Stirling vendors and local businesses all seeing the economic benefit of an uplift in commerce.”

Well-known west coast auctioneer at United Auctions, Raymond Kennedy is leading the Highland sale on Monday at 10.30am. He said: “May is such a significant date for the Highland sale diary so we’re particularly pleased to be continuing to draw growing numbers of consignors and buyers to the City of Stirling at this time of year.”

United Auctions is also holding a commercial show and sale of Simmental breeding cattle on Monday 1 May, which is taking place in sheep ring, and is sponsored by Stirling Agricultural Centre tenant Carrs Billington.

Judges are as follows:

Highland - Bob McWalter, 12 Clerk Drive, Corpach, Fort William.

Salers - Terry Coghill, Muce, Birsay, Kirkwall.

Charolais - Ellis Mutch, Burnside of Whtiefield, Forglen, Banff.

Simmental - Andrew W Clarke, 19 Breaghey Road, Tynan, Co Armagh.

Limousin - Michael Norman, Little Orton Farm, Little Orton, Carlisle.

Aberdeen-Angus - Caroline Orr, Halbeath Farm, Dunfermline.

Beef Shorthorn - Victor Watson, Ballie Furth Farm, Grantown on Spey.