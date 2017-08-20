Semex secures top rankings in latest proofs

Semex has once again dominated the UK proof rankings with its sires taking the top spots for proven PLI and Type Merit as well as in the genomic type rankings.

Gen-I-Beq Lavaman maintains his podium place at the top of the proven production listing with an impressive PLI score of £668, over £20 ahead of his nearest rival. This same list shows Semex sires securing all three top places for Type Merit [TM] with OH-River-SYC Byway scoring +3.38; Croteau Lesperron Unix at +3.14, and newly proven former genomic superstar Comestar Lineman at +3.08. All in all, it has five sires in the top ten on this list and 12 in the top 50 for TM, which is more than any other company.

On the genomic type listings Semex has four sires in the top ten positions. Taking pride of place in the top spot is Stantons Applicable at +3.90 TM, followed by Silverridge V Allclass (+3.50) in second. O’Connors Classic is placed at number eight with UK-bred Willsbro Abbott at number 10 and recent introduction, Westcoast Lighthouse at No. 11. On the genomic PLI listings the firm has three sires in the top six places including Westcoast Perseus (£779), Progenesis Padawan, Westcoast Guarantee and, at number 14 equal, the brand-new sire Westcoast Yamaska.

One of the major features of the proof run is the number of former genomic young sires which now have daughter proofs placing them high in the rankings. Apart from Byway and Lineman, Gillette Caviar is +3.03 TM with an ideal blend of milk volume and high fat and protein % for today’s markets. Stantons High Octane (TM +2.98) follows his genomic young sire pattern, breeding very milky, strong, powerful cows with ideal rump angle and rear leg set. This joins established proven sires including the popular all-rounders and Immunity+ sires Swissbec Brekem RC, and Numero Uno, who has improved his PLI to £508.

“We’re delighted to have secured the top spot sires across most of the main ranking categories as well as having so many sires highly placed,” says national sales manager, Michael Dennison.

“Several f our established proven sires, like Numero Uno, are continuing to improve and the new genomic kids on the block are also coming through with very impressive class leading credentials. It all shows the strength in depth of the Semex stud, and the fact that we have sires suitable for all farmer tastes, budgets and production systems.”