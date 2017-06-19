Serving the industry for over 40 years

Ashfield & Wilson Ltd have been serving the farming industry in Northern Ireland for over 40 years.

Their location at 6 Old Moy Road Dungannon Co.Tyrone makes them central to all prospective buyers.

They are franchised dealers for Claas, Kramer handlers and the main dealer for Balers Choice Applicators and preservative. Years of experience in this industry has helped them develop their business as a whole to know what it is that makes a business successful and what customers’ needs and requirements are. Just over eight years ago they moved their location and built new premises to accommodate a fast growing business which demands efficiency, quality and service.

Claas sell an extensive range of products which are available to the dealership including tractors, mowers, tedders and rakes which can all be seen in their yard from early spring. Claas Finance is also available on all machines new and second hand allowing the customer to tailor payment to their business income.

Kramer wheel loaders and telehandlers have now entered their fourth year with Ashfield & Wilson Ltd. Kramer are a German manufacturer making machines for over 90 years. This franchise offers a unique range of wheeled loaders which have 4 wheel steer, crab steer and 2 wheel steer all in one machine giving a superior turning circle and with the centre of gravity unchanging gives stability which is another advantage over competitors.

Ashfield & Wilson Ltd launches New Kramer 2706

Kramer has revamped its compact farm telehandler for the poultry/agri industry.

A new compact telescopic handler from Kramer has increased lift capacity and gets more power than its predecessor, as well as a revised hydraulics system for improved loading and handling performance.

The Kramer 2706 measures less than 2m wide and offers two cab heights – 1.98m is the lowest, 2.1m gives best all-round visibility.

At 2.7ton, the machine’s payload – which can be taken to the full lift height of 5.75m – is 200kg up on the previous model, and the 100-litre/min gear pump hydraulics function like a load-sensing system thanks to electro-hydraulic control and load-independent flow distribution.

Replacing the previous model’s 60hp Deutz engine with a 80hp Kohler KDI gives the Kramer 2706 more power and performance.

Ashfield & Wilson Ltd have two Kramer 2706 machines already sold into poultry/beef units in Northern Ireland and the customers are very happy with their compact dimensions in the poultry units as well as the machine’s uncompromising willingness to perform in general farm duties. Kramer telescopics open up a wide range of applications across many industries. The efficient machines impress with their dynamic all-wheel drive, high payload, high degree of manoeuverability and low charge weight.

With prices starting from £46000 plus vat and a two year warranty why not call Ashfield & Wilson for a demo.