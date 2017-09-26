Shearlings and rams on offer from Fullertons

Veronica and Patrick Fullerton run a small flock of Blackface sheep in the Sperrins outside Draperstown.

Although they have only been breeding rams for the last five years, Veronica was brought up on a hill farm and has worked with Blackface sheep all her life. They breed Lanark type sheep because there well suited to cope with and manage the hill environment.

The flock was established with top quality females bought at Loughash home sale selected for superior bloodlines and strong breed characteristics. The main focus is breeding quality ewes and rams that are hardy, maternal and will last.

The Fullerton’s select the best females for breeding some of which are AI’d and they have invested in semen from top rams, the remaining ewes are also covered with good quality rams. Although relatively new to sales and shows they have had plenty of success such as a shearling bought by Connaghan for 2,400gns.

At the annual shows they have produced winners across all classes, taking breed champion at Omagh and Plumbridge for the last two years running. This year they exceeded all expectations taking interbreed at both shows with their ewe lamb bred from the 4,600gns Loughash ewe bought at the Lanark in lamb sale sired by the 20K Auldhouseburn.

They have 12 top quality shearlings and two ram lambs for the sale in Ballymena on Monday, October 2.