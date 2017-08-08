Sheepdog trial supports charity

Limavady and Bellarena sheepdog society held its annual sheepdog trial at Cloghan Road, Drumsurn, Limavady on Saturday, July 29th with all proceeds going to charity.

The open trial started at 8am and 60 dogs competed at the event judged by John McDougall, who travelled from Scotland to judge the trial.

Some of the prize winners at Limavady & Bellarena Dog Trial, Allister Lyttle (Scott) 2nd, James McCloskey (Sweep) 4th, Bobby Reid (Meg) 5th also included Judge John McDougall, Scotland

Thanks to the committee for hosting the trial, an excellent outrun with Lanark ewes that ran well around the field but were testing at the pen and shed. The sheep stayed consistent for the handlers all day, which allowed handers to get their dogs in tune for the Irish National.

Afterwards, a spokesman thanked all handlers for their continued support, Robert for the use of the fields and sheep, the judge and those who helped put sheep out at the top of the field and gave the results as follows:

JP Magee, Silver 94

Allistair Lyttle, Scott 92

James McCafferty, Meg 92

James McCloskey, Sweep 89

Bobby Reid, Meg 86

Kieran McFadden, Con 83.