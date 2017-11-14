Shelbourne Reynolds 457 Hedgecutter

A new farmer/contractor hedgecutter from Shelbourne Reynolds is now available for sale and demonstration in Northern Ireland.

The 457 Model has 5.7 m Reach and can be used on 95 HP Tractors and upwards.

The machine comes standard with armrest cable controls, power slew, fully independent pumps, parallel linkage, three pt stabilisr, LED Lights and 1.2m (4FT) H/Duty Flail Head.

Optional extras include oil remote joystick control, hydraulic head roller and narrow lane bracket.

The machine has been well received and is competitively priced. A low rate Finance Package is available.All models available from stock.

For more details and information contact Alan Dunlop Agri Machinnery, 2 Killyleagh Road, Killinchy, Co Down, BT23 6TA. Tel 028 9754 1440 or mobile 07887 885 522 or visit www.alan-dunlop.com.