Shelbourne Reynolds products to the fore at T McFarland Agri

Shelbourne Reynolds has been designing and manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1972.

The product range has changed significantly during this period, some of the early products such as pea viners and rape swathers have been phased out due to changing farming practises, while other products such as diet feeders and manure spreaders have evolved to better suit todays farming needs.

The livestock product range consists of diet feeders, side discharge spreaders, cubicle bedders and shear buckets whereas the harvesting line-up consists of stripper headers, pick-up headers and header trailers.

The decision was taken in 2003 to diversify into the Grounds Care sector and start manufacturing hedge cutters, this has now grown to be a significant part of the business. Although experienced in mechanical, electrical and hydraulic engineering the company did not know much about cutting hedges, as with other new Shelbourne product development projects a group of contractors were invited to the factory to provide feedback on early models and ensure that development was heading in the right direction.

Machines were developed and launched initially at the top end of the range with a range of contractor spec machines. Further models have since been launched giving a complete range of hedge and verge cutters from 5m to 8m reach.

The 50HP 400 series are entry level machines ranging in reach from 5m to 5.7m, cable controls are standard with oil proportional joysticks available as an option. The 70HP 600 series consists of the 5.6m 656 and 6m 660T and are aimed at both contractors and farmers, the 70HP drive system coupled with Shelbourne’s high pressure hydraulic drive system gives excellent performance in larger material when required. The HD700 series consists of a 6m telescopic 760T and a 6.2m variable forward reach 762VFR. These share the same 70HP hydraulic system as the 600 series.

The flagship HD800 series was launched two years ago and includes 6m, 7m and 8m telescopic models as well as 6.5m and 7.5m VFRT models (Variable Forward Reach Telescopic). All 6,7, and 800 models are either three-point linkage or axle mounted and are available with either 1.2m or 1.5m belt drive flail heads. Other options such as hydraulic head rollers, narrow lane brackets, highway kits and debris blowers are available on all models.

Shelbourne Reynolds is proud to be associated with T McFarland Agri regarding the retail sale of its machines in counties Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The Powerspread range of side discharge manure spreaders is also well suited to Northern Ireland with its ability to spread both liquid and solid material. Two ranges of machines are available ranging in size from 1,600 gallons to 3,200 gallons.

Shelbourne Reynolds is planning a significant display at this year’s National Ploughing Match in Screggan with a wide selection of hedge cutters as well as a Powerspread 2,300 spreader planned for display.