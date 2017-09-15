Show of power from New Holland

The latest high horsepower tractors from New Holland, including models from the T6, T7 and T8 ranges, and a selection of New Holland’s PLM® precision farming products will be demonstrated at Tillage-Live on 14th September 2017 at Wickenby Aerodrome, Langworth, Lincolnshire.

New Holland dealer Lincolnshire Motors will supply the majority of the tractors on display at the event, except for the T8.435 SmartTrax, which will be supplied by The Burdens Group.

The tractors will be used to demonstrate New Holland’s IntelliSteer® and IntelliTurn® technology, working with a range of Amazone cultivation equipment in the precision farming plot.

New Holland’s T8 series tractors offer five different power options from 320 to 435 hp. The T8 range provides maximum versatility with the top three models offering a choice between conventional wheels or SmartTrax tracks. SmartTrax offers the manoeuvrability and flexibility of a conventional wheeled tractor with even weight distribution, reduced ground pressure and increased traction.

New Holland will also showcase its T7.290 Heavy Duty, T7.270 AutoCommand and T7.210 tractors in both working and static displays. Two T7.270 tractors equipped with Trelleborg tyres will work Kongskilde equipment on the Trelleborg plot, and one will be static on a soil pit to review the difference tyre pressure has on compaction.

New Holland will showcase its PLM® technology by demonstrating a number of autosteer and guidance systems, including the IntelliTurn® intelligent automatic end of row turn technology. Launched at SIMA 2017, IntelliTurn® allows operators to set the system to automatically replicate headland or boundary turns based on set parameters, improving in-field efficiency.

Freddy Holland, New Holland’s PLM product specialist, will be on hand to advise and answer any questions whilst visitors get the chance to test the technology out for themselves.

Mr Holland (PLM Product Specialist), says: “PLM is becoming integral to all aspects of farming, which is why New Holland is utilising its NHDrive technology across its family of products throughout 2017. It is important that customers have the chance to see this technology in action on tractors like the T7 HD, and get up close and personal with the in-cab consoles.”