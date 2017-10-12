Silver award success for Springmount Farm

Springmount Farm Free Range Eggs, a family run farm based in Ballygowan Co. Down, has been presented with a Silver Award at the Blas na hEirenann Irish Taste Awards.

The third generation farmers, who produce Class A Free Range Eggs, were delighted with the achievement.

Andrew Gilbert explained: “This year, for the first time, we entered our eggs into the Blas na HEirenann Irish Taste awards held in Dingle. We were informed earlier this year that we had been shortlisted as finalists for the award.

“The award ceremony was held in Dingle last Saturday and we were thrilled to be awarded a Silver award. As the competition had over 2500 entries for all types of foods, to have received an award for a first time entry is fantastic. This competition is the largest food tasting award competition on the whole island of Ireland.

“This year was a record year for prizes for Northern Ireland producers. Indeed we were the only egg producer from Co Down to have been a recipient of an award in our category; Chefs Larder (Eggs).

“This award follows on from our Great Taste Award from the Guild of Fine Foods in England which we received some months ago. Springmount Farm was also the recipient of The Best Local Food stand at Balmoral Show 2017.

“We supply Free Range Eggs to leading retailing and hospitality businesses in Co Down and the Greater Belfast areas. By providing full food traceability from farm to fork we are developing new business and are endeavouring to provide a sustainable poultry business with a sharp eye on maintaining a caring and stress free environment for our flock.”

Mr Gilbert added: “ We are constantly striving to reduce our food miles and carbon footprint and have developed our business to provide customers in Co Down and Greater Belfast areas with a quality product.”