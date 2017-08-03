Simmental breeders have day out to remember at Fermanagh Show

Have your say

The beef cattle rings at this year’s Fermanagh County Show saw a selection of pedigree Simmental breeders enjoy a very successful day.

The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was won by the McIlwaine family, from Newtownstewart, with their 16-month old bull Corrick Hamlet. Previously, at Clogher Valley Show, the animal had won the Northern Ireland Shows’ Association Bull Derby.

Stewart Baxter, from Shane's Castle, with the Coloured Dairy Breed Champion at Fermanagh Show

“The bull also won the Simmental breed championship at Omagh,” said Neil McIlwaine.

“Hamlet was sired by Delfur Decider. Our plan is to, possibly, sell him at one of the big sales in Scotland later in the year. He has an excellent pedigree and has backed this up with a very satisfying show career.”

Meanwhile, David and Jonny Hazelton, from the Moy, won the Linden Foods/Northern Ireland Shows Association Heifer Championship with their 24-month old Simmental Raceview Goldie Dreamer. By common consent, she is a heifer with a tremendous breeding future. She was sired by Kilbride Farm Bantry. Owned by the Robson family, from Ballyclare, the Kilbride herd is synonymous with the highest Simmental breeding standards in the UK and Ireland.

Despite the wet conditions, there was a tremendous turnout of livestock and visitors for the highlight of the farming year in Fermanagh.

Neil McIlwaine, from Newtownstewart, with the Beef Inter-Breed Champion at Fermanagh Show

“The show has been a fitting finale to the 2017 show season,” confirmed Fermanagh Agricultural Society chairman Ruth Armstrong.

“Our event continues to reflect all that is good about the farming and food sectors in this area.

“We had an excellent entry of stock in the dairy, beef and sheep sections. And we want to build on this for the future.”

The Inter-Breed Dairy Championship was won by Iain McLean and his exceptional Holstein cow Priestland PS James Rose. Fermanagh represented her seventh inter-breed title of the year.

Enjoying their day at Fermanagh Show are Valerie Lockhart, Poyntzpass; Kirsty Kenwell, Tamlaght, Becca Gray, Lisbellaw and Brian Lockhart, Secretary Newry Show

Mr McLean confirmed that the cow’s showing season is now over for this year.

“We will flush her for embryos over the coming weeks and try to have her back in calf by February or March of next year,” he said.

“Our plan is to use semen from one of the world’s top Holstein bulls, Unix, to produce embryos that will be in strong demand from breeders throughout the UK and further afield.

“Despite having calved for the fourth time six months, she is still producing plenty of milk. However, there is a possibility that she could be selected to compete in Europe’s most prestigious dairy competition later next year. So, it’s important that she is in the best possible condition for that event.”

Results:

Dairy Cattle

Holstein

Champion – McLean Family; Reserve – J. J. Gunn.

Junior Dairy Heifer Championship – Champion and Reserve, J.J. Gunn.

Heifer calf born in 2016 – 1 and 2, J.J. Gunn, Derrylin; 2, McLean family, Bushmills.

Heifer born in 2015 – 1, and 2, J.J. Gunn.

Heifer born in 2014 – 1, and 2, J. J. Gunn.

Calved heifer born in 2013, 2014 – 1 and 2, J. J. Gunn; 3, McLean family.

Cow in calf – 1, J. J. Gunn.

Cow in milk – 1, McLean family; 2 and 3, J. J. Gunn.

Group of three – 1 J. J. Gunn.

Vaughan Trust champion – 1. J. J. Gunn.

Coloured Dairy

Heifer, any age – 1, and 2, Stewart Baxter, Co. Antrim.

Calved heifer – 1, McLean family, Bushmills.

Cow in calf or milk – 1 and 2, Stewart Baxter.

Champion – McLean Family; Reserve – Stewart Baxter.

Dairy Babe Championship

Dairy interbreed Babe of the Year -1 and 3, J.J. Gunn; 2, McLean Family.

Dairy Heifer Championship

Heifer in calf or in milk born on or after January 1 2014 – 1 and 2, J. J. Gunn; 3, McLean Family.

Beef Cattle

Beef Young Handlers

Children aged 10-14 years – 1, Molly Bradley, Armagh; 2, Eddie Mercer, Dromara.

Children aged 15-19 years – 1, Victoria Johnston; 2, Jason Whitcroft, Middletown.

Dairy Young Handlers

Children aged 10-14 years – 1, Eve Logan; 2, Ciara Gunn, Derrylin.

Children aged 15-19 years – 1, Ellie McLean, Bushmills; 2, Karen Gunn, Derrylin; 3, Laura Gunn, Derrylin.

Aberdeen Angus

Champion – Alan Cheney; Reserve – Alan Morrison.

Bull or heifer calf – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Maguiresbridge; 2 and 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane.

Bull, any age – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke.

Heifer, born 2016 – 1, Fintan Keown, Belleek; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison.

Female born 2015 – 1, Alan Cheney, Trillick; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison; 3, Callum McAleese, Coleraine.

Cow in calf or milk – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison; 2, Michael Lagan, Upperlands, Co.Londonderry.

Pairs class – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison; 3, Alan Cheney, Trillick.

Charolais

Champion – L.A. Richardson, Maguiresbridge; Reserve – M. Devine, Strabane.

Richardson Cup – L.A. Richardson.

Bull or heifer born 2017 – 1 and 3, H.C.Stubbs and A.A. Burleigh, Lisnaskea; 2, John Maguire, Belleek.

Bull born on or after January 2016 and before July 31 2016 – 1, L.A. Richardson, Maguiresbridge; 2, Kenneth Veitch, Lisbellaw; 3, H. C. Stubbs and A.A. Burleigh.

Bull born on or after August 1 2016 and on or before December 31 2016 – 1, M. Devine, Strabane.

Heifer born in 2016 – 1, M. Devine; 2, Josh Armstrong, Maguiresbridge; 3, S. Hunter, Irvinestown.

Exhibitor bred pairs class – 1, H. C. Stubbs and A. A. Burleigh.

Simmentals

Champion – Cecil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart.

Bull calf born in 2017 – 1, Keith and Andrea Nelson, Rosslea; 2, Gareth Wilson, Garvary.

Bull or heifer calf born on or after September 1 2016 and on or before December 31 2016 – 1, J.A. And C. J. Weatherup, Ballyclare; 2, H. C. Stubbs and A. A. Burleigh; 3, Keith and Andrea Nelson.

Bull born on or after January 1 2016 – 1 and 3, Cecil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart; 2, William Nelson, Rosslea.

Heifer born on or after January 1 2016 – 1, W. D. and J.D. Hazelton, Dungannon; 2, Robert Forde, Tempo; 3, David Carson, Garrison.

Heifer born on or after July 1 2015 and on or before December 31 2015 – 1 and 3, J.L. And C. J. Weatherup, Ballyclare; 2, W. D. and J. D. Hazelton, Dungannon.

Cow or heifer born after January 1 2015 – 1, Jason Whitcroft; 2, David Carson.

Limousin

Champion – D and J. Bell, Dungannon; Reserve – M, S, and A. Donaghy.

Bull or heifer calf born in 2017 – 1 and 2, D and J. Bell, Dungannon; 3, Gareth Wilson, Garvary.

Bull – 1, John/Shane McGeehan, Fivemiletown; 2, Dale Robinson, Irvinestown; 3, Gareth Elliott, Monea.

Heifer born in 2016 – 1, and 2, M, S and A. Donaghy, Crossmaglen; 3, P and D. Monaghan, Kesh.

Heifer born in 2015 - 1, Dale Robinson; 2 and 3, Dale Robinson.

Cow in calf or milk – 1, Heather Rainey; 2, Gareth Elliott.

Commercial cattle

Male suckler calf born in 2017 – 1, Josh Armstrong, Maguiresbridge.

Female suckler calf born in 2017 – 1 and 2, Declan McKenna, Clogher; 3, Julianne and Ewan Elliott, Enniskillen.

Exhibitor owned group – 1, William Nelson; 2, J.L. And C. L. Weatherup.

Confined Fermanagh classes; in calf cow or heifer – 1, Denzil Johnston, Enniskillen.

Confined Fermanagh classes; heifer class – 1, Alan Veitch; 2, Gareth Elliott, Monea; 3, Julianne and Ewan Elliott, Enniskillen.

Confined Fermanagh classes; bullock class – 1, Alan Veitch; 2, Josh Armstrong.

Open Commercial classes

Suckler cow – 1, Alan Veitch.

Store heifer – 1, Alan Veitch; 3, Robert Miller, Moneymore.

British Blondes

Champion – Johnstons Farms; Reserve – Brian McGartland.

Castle Archdale Cup, best Blondes in Show – Johnstons Farms.

Bull – 1 and 2, Johnstons Farms, Clogher;

Heifer born I 2016 – 1, 2 and 3, Johnstons Farms.

Heifer born in 2015 – 1, Brian McGartland, Dungannon.

Cow in calf or in milk – 1, Johnstons Farms.

Hereford

Champion – M and L. Moore; Reserve – David Wilson.

Bull or heifer calf – 1, David Wilson, Magheraveely; 2, William Burleigh, Derrylester.

Bull, any age – 1, M and L, Moore, Aughnacloy; 2, David Wilson; 3, William Burleigh.

Heifer born in 2016 – 1, David Wilson.

Heifer born in 2015 – 1, R. M. Richmond, Derrylin.

Exhibitor bred pairs class – 1, R. M. Richmond; 2, David Wilson; 3, William Burleigh.

Beef Shorthorn

Bull or heifer calf – 1, Cherryvalley Estate, Crumlin; 2 and 3, D., D. McDowell, Newtownards.

Heifer born in 2016 – 1, D. D. McDowell; 2 and 3, James and Ivan Walmsley, Kesh.

Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Native Breed classes

Bull or heifer, born on or after August 1 2015 and on or before July 31 2016 – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Maguiresbridge; 2 and 3, David Wilson.

Bull or heifer born on or after August 1 2016 and on or after December 31 2016 – 1 and 3, David Wilson; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison.

Bull or heifer born on or after January 1 2017 – 1 and 3, Alan and Naomi Morrison; 2, David Wilson.

Exhibitor owned same breed pair – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison; 2, David Wilson.

Fermanagh Pedigree Breeders Native Breed Champion Cup – Alan and Naomi Morrison; Reserve – David Wilson.

Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Continental classes

Bull born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before July 31 2016 – 1, L.A. Richardson; 2, William Nelson; 3, Kenneth Veitch.

Heifer born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before July 31 2016 – 1, Robert Forde; 2, S. Hunter, Irvinestown.

Bull born on or after August 1 2016 and on or before December 31 2016 – 1, John/Shane McGeehan, Fivemiletown; 2, Keith and Andrea Nelson; 3, S and P McDonald, Tempo.

Bull or heifer born on or after January 1 2017 – 1 and 3, H.C. Stubbs and A.A. Burleigh; 2, L.A. Richardson.

Bull or heifer, Continental or native breed born on or after January 1 2016 -1, Dale Robinson, Irvinestown; 2, William Burleigh, Derrylester; 3, Gareth Elliott, Monea.

Exhibitor owned same breed pair of cattle e- 1, William Nelson; 2, H. C. Stubbs and A.A. Burleigh; 3, S. Hunter.

Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Continental Breed Champion Cup – L.A. Richardson; Reserve – John/Shane McGeehan.

Pedigree Interbreed Beef Championships, calf class – 1, D.D. McDowell, Newtownards; 2, M.Devine, Strabane; 3, D and J. Bell, Dungannon.

Intermediate/Senior Pedigree class – 1, Cecil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart; 2, D. D. McDowell; 3, W. D. and J. D. Hazelton, Dungannon.

Sheep

Texel

Champion – Messrs Liggett and Williamson; Reserve – J and H. Foster.

Three Valleys Cup – Messrs Liggett and Williamson.

NI Texel Club, best ram – Messrs Liggett and Williamson.

Best sheep – J and H. Foster.

Ram – 1, J and H. Foster, Castlederg; 2, Alistair Breen, Tempo; 3, Jack Moses, Crumlin.

Ewe – 1, Messrs Liggett and Williamson, Fintona; 2, and 3, J and H. Foster, Castlederg.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 3, Messrs Liggett and Williamson; 2, J and H.Foster, Castlederg.

Ewe lamb – 1, Messrs Liggett and Williamson; 2, J and H. Foster; 3, Alistair Breen, Tempo.

Ram lamb – 1, J and H. Foster, Castlederg; 2, Andrew Hutchinson, Newtownbutler.

Texel Fermanagh Confined Classes

Ram – 1, Alistair Breen.

Ewe – 1, Alistair Breen.

Shearling ewe – 1 and 2 , Alistair Breen; 3,Andrew Blakely, Magheraveely.

Ewe lamb – 1, Alistair Breen; 2, Ernie Hogg, Lisbellaw.

Crossbred ewe – 1, 486; 2 and 3, Desmond Knox.

Crossbred ewe lamb – 1, Andrew Hutchinson.

Crossbred Continental ewe – 1, and 2, Morris Breen; 3, Desmond Knox.

Crossbred Continental ewe lamb – 1 and 3, Desmond Knox; 2, Andrew Hutchinson.

Crossbred butcher’s lamb – 1, Desmond Knox, Kesh; 2, Andrew Hutchinson.

Crossbred sheep

Ewe – 1, and 3, Desmond Knox, Kesh; 2, George Knox, Dundrod.

Continental ewe – 1 and 2, Morris Breen, Tempo; 3, Desmond Knox, Kesh.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, George Knox; 3, Andrew Hutchinson, Newtownbutler.

Continental ewe lamb – 1, George Knox, Dundrod; 2, Desmond Knox; 3, Andrew Hutchinson.

Butcher’s lamb – 1, Andrew Hutchinson; 2 and 3, Desmond Knox.

Pen of three – 1, Andrew Hutchinson; 2 and 3, George Knox.

Pen of three Continental ewe lambs – 1 and 3, Desmond Knox; 2, George Knox.

Kerr Farm Supplies Cup – Desmond Knox.

Best Greyface – George Knox.

Champion crossbred – Desmond Knox.

Fleece of Wool Competition

Ewe lamb fleece competition close wool – 1 and 2, Desmond Knox; 3, Morris Breen, Tempo.

Ewe lamb fleece competition, traditional long wool – 1, Desmond Knox; 2 and 3, George Knox.

Other purebred sheep

Ram – 1, George Knox; 2, Desmond Knox; 3, Robbie Wilson, Magheraveely.