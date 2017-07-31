Simmental Pair of the Year to be crowned at Enniskillen

Have your say

The final of the 2017 Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year competition is just days away.

Generously sponsored by Merial Animal Health, the competition is now in its twelfth year, and will reach a climax at Fermanagh County Show next Wednesday (August 2).

CLOGHER: Qualifiers were Drumacritten Harold and Drumacritten Henry exhibited by George and Keith Nelson, Rosslea. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Breeders have been competing throughout the summer to qualify for a place in the final line-up.

Sponsor, Philip Clarke, territory sales manager of Merial Animal Health said: “The competition attracts the cream of the Province’s Simmental cattle. Congratulations and good luck to the qualifiers. I have no doubt that the final line-up will feature some strong contenders for the award.”

The winner of the 2017 Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year Competition will receive the prestigious Merial Crystal Decanter and a 500mls pack of Ivomec Super injection. All finalists will be awarded a 200mls pack of Ivomec Super.

Judge for the event is British Simmental Cattle Society president Robin Boyd from the Slievenagh Herd in Portglenone, County Antrim.

NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club chairman Matthew Cunning added: “The Ivomec Super Pair of the Year competition is one of the highlights in the club’s annual calendar. Thanks to Merial Animal Health for its continued sponsorship; and good luck to all of the qualifiers competing at next week’s final.”

Qualifiers for the 2017 Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year competition include:

Balmoral Show: Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, Co Antrim – Lisglass Goddess by Dermotstown Delboy, and Lisglass Gayle by Dermotstown Delboy.

Ballymena Show: Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, Co Tyrone – Bridgewater Farm Handsome by Dermotstown Delboy, and Bridgewater Farm Hampton by Kilbride Farm Delboy.

Lurgan Show: David and Jonny Hazelton, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Ranfurly Weikel 18th by Raceview King, and Raceview Goldie Dreamer by Kilbride Farm Bantry.

Armagh Show: David Carson, Garrison, Co Fermanagh, Gurteen Gemma by Raceview Nigel, and Castlemount Cute by Longbeach Darius.

Omagh Show: Cecil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone – Corrick Hamlet by Delfur Decider, and Corrick Harrison by Kilbride Farm Delboy.

Clogher Show: William Nelson, Rosslea, Co Fermanagh - Drumacritten Harold by Dermotstown Delboy, and Drumacritten Henry by Dermotstown Delboy.

Traditionally Fermanagh County Show also hosts the finals of the Simmental Club’s Male and Female of the Year Awards. Danske Bank has been sole sponsor of this competition since 1997. The winners are determined using a points system which is collated at nominated shows throughout the summer. Commemorative engraved crystal tankards, rosettes and cash awards will be presented to the winners and runners-up.

Club chairman Matthew Cunning concluded: “We are indebted to Danske Bank for its continued sponsorship of this competition.

“There has been strong competition in the Simmental classes on the summer show circuit, and it is almost time to add up the points and reveal the winners of the 2017 awards.”

Next week will be busy for members of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club, as its annual charity BBQ takes place in Dungannon Rugby Club on Friday, 4th August, commencing at 7.30pm. This year’s chosen charity is NSPCC .

To reserve tickets contact club secretary Robin Boyd tel: 07799 346784.