Simpson reappointed to Defra Committee

Upper Bann MP David Simpson has been reappointed onto the UK Defra Committee for the forthcoming Parliamentary term.

The Committee is chaired by Neil Parish MP and works to scrutinise the role of the DEFRA Minister, Michael Gove MP.

Commenting following the reappointed Mr Simpson said: “The work of the Defra Committee has proven pivotal in recent years as we scrutinise the huge remit of the Defra Ministry. We have made important representation on the direct challenges facing the growth of agriculture in Northern Ireland.

“Past committee chairs have not gone through their term without continually being reminded of the importance of Northern Ireland farming and the high quality of produce that we are exporting around the world.

“Decisions made in the term ahead will no doubt shape the future of farming in Northern Ireland as we seek to negotiate a Brexit deal.”