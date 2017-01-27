Slideshow: Aging well event held in Bushmills

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership held an event in Bushmills recently which aimed to inform older people about aging well issues.

The initiative was organised in conjunction with Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST) and the Causeway Community Navigator for Older People.

Pictured at the aging well event in Bushmills

The event highlighted key issues such as fuel poverty, fear of crime, transport, health advice and staying safe and secure at home.

It also made people aware about a range of services available throughout the local area.

There were 150 senior citizens in attendance and the final event will take place in the Portrush area next month.

Michael McCafferty, policing and community safety officer, stated: “It is important that we create a community that values, respects and takes the views and opinions of older people into consideration.

Left to right (back row): Jason Craig (NIFRS), Sergeant Terry McKenna, Alderman Sam Cole, Chief Inspector Ian Magee, Councillor George Duddy, Ann McNickle, Michael McCafferty, Bronagh McFadden. Front row: Jenna O'Hara (COAST), Alderman William King, Superintendent John Magill, and Ashleen Schenning

“They are some of the most knowledgeable people in our society. This will help to create a more equal and informed community, now and in the future.”

Jenna O’Hara, project manager for COAST, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with the PCSP and Community Navigator for Older People.

“This event was an excellent opportunity for local services to showcase what they can offer older people from the Moyle area.

“We are looking forward to our next event in Portrush later next month.”