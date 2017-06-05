Slideshow: Fleming family claim the honours at Lurgan Show

The Fleming family from Co Down had a day to remember at the 105th Lurgan Show, claiming the Jersey and interbreed dairy honours, followed by the award for the supreme champion of champions in the cattle section.

This is the second year in succession that the much-admired Potterswalls Action Daisybelle EX96 swept the boards at the one-day show. She is no stranger to the limelight, having won the breed championship and supreme interbreed dairy title at Balmoral Show last month.

The Haffey family from Portadown, Simon, Isla, Lily and Jude, with their prize winning Holstein cow at Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Forest Glen Avery Action daughter is now in her fifth lactation and yielding 40 litres of milk per day.

She is projected to produce 10,000 litres and was described by judge Cyril Millar as sheer perfection.

“This is a tremendous dairy cow. She oozes quality and finesse from head to toe,” said the Coleraine pedigree Holstein and Charolais breeder, who is president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

Catching Mr Millar’s eye to secure the reserve supreme cattle accolade was Valentine, the cross-bred beef champion owned by Keith Williamson from Benburb. This 15-month- old heifer was sired by the Limousin bull Elite Fovever Brill ET. She won the commercial cattle championship at Balmoral, and was interbreed beef champion at last week’s Ballymena Show.

Claiming the second reserve interbreed cattle award was the Charolais champion Tawny Jasmine owned by the Matchett Family from Portadown. She was accompanied by her January born bull calf.

Runner-up for the dairy interbreed plaudits was the Holstein leader Berryholme G Jordan Flo ET EX93 owned by the Haffey, Pepper and Weir partnership. This maximum point third calver is projected to produce in excess of 13,500 litres of milk in her current lactation.

Top honours in the sheep section went to the Rouge de l’Ouest champion bred by Alison Graham from Antrim. Sired by the 2015 Paris Show champion, this shearling ewe scooped the breed championship at Balmoral, and was unbeaten as a ewe lamb in 2016.

Standing in reserve position was the Blue Texel shearling ewe bred by Adrian and Clive Richardson from Maguiresbridge.

The Lurgan and District Horse and Cattle Society event attracted visitors from throughout the Province and further afield. Show secretary Michele Doran was delighted with the success of the show, and reported increased entries and visitor numbers.

“We’ve been extremely lucky with the weather. It has been warm and sunny apart from a couple of brief outbreaks of rain. A big thank you to everyone who supported this year’s show, especially the exhibitors and sponsors. A special word of thanks to the ABP Food Group for its generous financial backing.”

Among the visitors to the idyllic Lurgan Park venue were the DUP’s David Simpson, Carla Lockhart and Jonny Buckley, ABC council deputy mayor Paul Greenfield, YFCU president James Speers and UFU chief Wesley Aston.

Class results from the 105th Lurgan Show include:

Harrison Centennial Show Championship Cup for the champion of champions: Fleming Family. Reserve: Keith Williamson.

O’Hare Perpetual Cup for the champion dairy female: Fleming Family. Reserve: Messrs Haffey, Pepper and Weir.

Waugh Family Medal, for the champion beef animal: Keith Williamson.

Qualifiers for the McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship: Fleming Family (Jersey); and Messrs Haffey, Pepper and Weir (Holstein).

Qualifier for the Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Breef Heifer Championship: Jason Whitcroft (Simmental); and Connor and Ryan Mulholland (Limousin).

Qualifier for the Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championship: Pat and Frank Kelly (Simmental); and Ivaniskey Blondes.

Best pair of pedigree beef animals, property of exhibitor – 1, Matchett Family (Aberdeen Angus); 2, WD and JD Hazelton (Simmental).

Holstein

Express Foods Perpetual Cup for the champion: Messrs Haffey, Pepper and Weir. Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Maiden heifer – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey.

Heifer in-milk – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey.

Cow in –milk, any age – 1, Messrs Haffey, Pepper and Weir.

Jersey

John Thompson Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Fleming Family. Reserve: Millbrook Farm.

Maiden heifer – 1, Millbrook Farm.

Heifer in-calf – 1, Fleming Family.

Heifer in-milk – 1, Millbrook Farm.

Cow in-milk – 1, Fleming Family.

Shorthorn

Creamline Perpetual Cup for the champion: Duncan McDowell. Reserve: Cherryvalley Estate.

Cow or heifer, any age – 1, Duncan McDowell.

Heifer, born between 01/09/14 and 31/08/15 – 1, Cherryvalley Estate.

Calf, born on or after 01/09/15 – 1, Cherryvalley Estate; 2, Duncan McDowell; 3, Johnny Peters.

Aberdeen Angus

Ruddock Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills. Reserve: Eric and Judith McClelland.

Cow, any age – 1, Matchett Family.

Heifer born in 2015 – 1, Eric and Judith McClelland; 2, Matthew Scott.

Heifer born in 2016 – 1, and 2, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 3, K and R Strain.

Bull, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, Matchett Family.

Bull born in 2016 – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Calf born in 2017 – 1, Matchett Family.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Matchett Family.

Hereford

Burke Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Ciaran Kerr. Reserve: William John Gill.

Bull, born on or before 31/08/15 – 1, Ciaran Kerr.

Bull, born on or after 01/09/15 – 1, T and S Andrews; 2, and 3, Kathryn Greenaway.

Cow, born prior to 01/01/15 – 1, William John Gill.

Heifer, born between 01/01/15 and 31/12/15 – 1, Greer Watson; 2, T and S Andrews; 3, James Graham.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/16 – 1, William John Gill; 2, Courtney Halliday; 3, James Graham.

Calf, born on or after 01/09/16 – 1, and 2, Ciaran Kerr; 3, William John Gill.

Charolais

Automart Cup for the champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: H and S Ritchie.

Cow, any age – 1, Matchett Family.

Calf born in 2017 – 1, H and S Ritchie; 2, Kate McWilliam; 3, Matchett Family.

Simmental

William Johnston Cup for the champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Pat and Frank Kelly.

Cow, born before 01/01/14 – 1,Barry Chambers.

Heifer, born between 01/01/15 and 30/06/15 – 1, Jason Whitcroft.

Heifer, born between 01/07/15 and 31/12/15 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Jimmy Reid and Louise Wyllee Davies.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/16 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/16 – 1, and 2, Pat and Frank Kelly; 3, Thelma Gorman.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Pat and Frank Kelly.

Calf, under one-year- old – 1, and 2, Thelma Gorman.

Young handler – 1, Jason Whitcroft; 2, Louise Wyllee Davies; 3, Molly Bradley.

Limousin

Lurgan Show Society Tankard for the champion: Robert Clyde. Reserve: D and J Bell.

Cow, any age – 1, Robert Clyde.

Heifer, born or after 01/01/15 – 1, Martin McConville; 2, Andrew Hamill.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/16 – 1, and 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland.

Junior bull – 1, Martin McConville; 2, Robert Clyde.

Bull or heifer born on or after 01/01/2017 – 1, and 2, D and J Bell; 3, Robert Clyde.

British Blonde

Ulster Farmers’ Mart Perpetual Cup for the champion: Savage Bros and Son. Reserve: Savage Bros and Son.

Bull, over one-year- old – 1, Savage Bros and Son; 2, Ivaniskey Blondes.

Cow, any age – 1, Ivaniskey Blondes; 2, Johnston Farms.

Heifer, between 12 and 30-months- old – 1, Savage Bros and Son; 2, Gary McClelland.

Calf, under one-year- old – 1, Johnston Farms; 2, Ivaniskey Blondes; 3, Johnston Farms.

Young handler, under 14-years- old – 1, Matthew Mercer; 2, Sam Mercer; 3, Eddie Mercer.

Young handler, 14 to 23-years- old – 1, Gary McClelland.

Irish Moiled

George Savage Memorial Cup for the champion: Robert Boyle.

Cow, any age – 1, Robert Boyle.

Heifer – 1, Robert Boyle.

Dexter

Champion: James McCullough. Reserve: Matthew and Alanna Bloomer.

Bull, any age – 1, Matthew and Alanna Bloomer; 2, Nigel McIlrath; 3, Matthew and Alanna Bloomer.

Cow, any age – 1, James McCullough; 2, Matthew and Alanna Bloomer; 3, Montgomery and McClenaghan.

Heifer, any age – 1, James McCullough; 2, Nigel McIlrath; 3, Montgomery and McClenaghan.

Calf, under one-year- old – 1, James McCullough; 2, and 3, Montgomery and McClenaghan.

Minority Breed

Any other rare or minority breed – 1, 2, and 3, Arnold Pearson.

Commercial Beef

Bovril Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Keith Williamson.

Qualifier for the Linden Foods Native Competition: James Graham.

Qualifier for the Agri Care Breeding Heifer Competition: William McElroy; 2, Nigel Cochrane; 3, Callaghan Family.

Store heifer or bullock – 1, William McElroy; 2, Nigel Cochrane; 3, Richard Powell.

Beef heifer or bullock – 1, Keith Williamson.

Junior Handling

Woodside Farm Cup for the champion: Ailsa Fleming. Reserve: Jason Whitcroft.

Dairy handler, aged 8 to 14 years-old – 1, Ailsa Fleming; 2, Isla Haffey; 3, Millbrook Farm.

Dairy handler, aged 15 to 25-years- old – 1, Millbrook Farm.

Beef handler, aged 8 to 14-years- old – 1, Andrew Hamill; 2, Molly Bradley; 3, Bradley Graham.

Beef handler, aged 15 to 25-years- old – 1, Jason Whitcroft.

SHEEP

First Trust Bank Award for the interbreed sheep champion of the show: AJ Graham (Rouge de L’Ouest).

Reserve: Adrian and Clive Richardson (Blue Texel).

Qualifier for the Dankse Bank/NISA Sheep Championship: Jim Bell (Charollais); and James Herdman (Texel).

Qualifier for the ISA and Clogher Valley Show Continental Sheep Final: Jack Moses and Louise Breen.

Suffolk

William Allen Memorial Cup for the champion: Mark Priestley. Reserve: David Ford.

Ewe, any age – 1, Jack Moses; 2, Rachel Armour.

Shearling ewe – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, R and J Neil; 3, P and T Lamont.

Ram lamb – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, P and T Lamont; 3, David Ford.

Ewe lamb – 1, David Ford; 2, R and J Neil; 3, David Ford.

Group of three – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, P and T Lamont; 3, Jack Moses.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, David Ford; 3, R and J Neil.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Hannah Robinson. Reserve: Kevin McCarthy.

Ram, any age – 1, Kevin McCarthy.

Shearling ram – 1, Kevin McCarthy.

Ewe, any age – 1, Alan McFadden; 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, Sam Todd.

Shearling ewe – 1, Hannah Robinson; 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, J D Wells.

Ram lamb – 1, Kevin McCarthy; 2, Alan McFadden; 3, Kevin McCarthy.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, Alan McFadden.

Group of three – 1, Kevin McCarthy.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Kevin McCarthy; 2, Alan McFadden.

Ram or ewe lamb owned by novice breeder – 1, JD Wells.

Texel

Champion: Stephen and Jean McCollam. Reserve: Nigel Ross.

Ram, any age – 1, Nigel Ross; 2, Naomi Ardis; 3, Alistair Breen.

Shearling ram – 1, Cynthia Aiken; 2, Nigel Ross; 3, Jack Moses.

Ewe, any age – 1, James Herdman; 2, Stephen and Jean McCollam.

Shearling ewe – 1, Stephen and Jean McCollam; 2, Jack Moses; 3, D and S McIlwaine.

Ram lamb – 1, Joe Stewart; 2, Stephen and Jean McCollam; 3, James Herdman.

Ewe lamb – 1, Naomi Ardis; 2, James Herdman.

Group of three – 1, James Herdman; 2, Naomi Ardis; 3, Jack Moses.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Nigel Ross; 2, Cynthia Aiken; 3, Jack Moses.

Exhibitor-bred lamb born in 2017 – 1, Naomi Ardis; 2, James Herdman; 3, Joe Stewart.

Ile de France

Champion: David Dalzell. Reserve: Melvyn Annett.

Ram, any age – 1, David Dalzell; 2, Melvyn Annett; 3, David Dalzell.

Shearling ram – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Ewe, any age – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 2, David Dalzell.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, David Dalzell; 3, Melvyn Annett.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, David Dalzell; 3, Melvyn Annett.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, David Dalzell; 3, Melvyn Annett.

Group of three – 1, and 2, David Dalzell; 3, Melvyn Annett.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, and 2, David Dalzell; 3, Melvyn Annett.

Rouge de L’Ouest

Champion: AJ Graham. Reserve: AJ Graham.

Ewe, any age – 1, AJ Graham.

Shearling ewe – 1 and 2, AJ Graham.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, AJ Graham.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, AJ Graham.

Group of three – 1, AJ Graham.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, and 2, AJ Graham.

Exhibitor-bred lamb born in 2017 – 1, and 2, AJ Graham.

Charollais

Saville Auto Village Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Drew Cowan. Reserve: Jim Bell.

Ram, any age – 1, and 2, Jim Bell.

Shearling ram – 1, and 2, Jim Bell.

Ewe, any age – 1, Drew Cowan; 2, Jim Bell; 3, Drew Cowan.

Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, Bertie McAfee.

Ewe lamb – 1, Drew Cowan; 2, Jim Bell; 3, Drew Cowan.

Group of three – 1, Jim Bell.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jim Bell; 2, Bertie McAfee.

Border Leicester

Champion: Jim Aiken. Reserve: Jim Aiken.

Ewe, any age – 1, Jim Aiken.

Shearling ewe – 1, Jim Aiken; 2, AJ Graham.

Ewe lamb – 1, Jim Aiken.

Group of three – 1, Jim Aiken.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jim Aiken.

Any other breed

Champion: Jack Owens. Reserve: Jack Owens.

Ram, any age – 1, Jenny O’Reilly.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Jack Owens.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jack Owens.

Beltex

Champion: David Brown. Reserve: David Brown.

Ram, any age – 1, David Brown.

Shearling ram – 1, David Brown; 2, Colin Barnes.

Ewe, any age – 1, Colin Barnes; 2, David Brown.

Shearling ewe – 1, David Brown; 2, Colin Barnes; 3, David Brown.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, David Brown; 3, Colin Barnes.

Ewe lamb – 1, David Brown; 2, Colin Barnes.

Group of three – 1, David Brown.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, David Brown; 2, Colin Barnes.

Zwartble

Champion: Melvyn Dorman. Reserve: Catherine McCracken.

Ram, any age – 1, Alex Kennedy.

Shearling ewe – 1, Catherine Kennedy; 2, Jack Owens; 3, Catherine Kennedy.

Ram lamb – 1, Catherine McCracken; 2, Melvyn Dorman.

Ewe lamb – 1, Melvyn Dorman.

Group of three, property of exhibitor – 1, Catherine McCracken.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Melvyn Dorman; 2, Catherine McCracken.

Rare Breed

Champion: Cochrane and McCauley. Reserve: Cochrane and McCauley.

Ram, any age – 1, and 2, Cochrane and McCauley.

Shearling ram – 1, Cochrane and McCauley.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Cochrane and McCauley.

Ram lamb – 1, Cochrane and McCauley.

Ewe lamb – 1, Cochrane and McCauley.

Group of three – 1, Cochrane and McCauley.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Cochrane and McCauley.

Blue Texel

Champion: Adrian and Clive Richardson. Reserve: S and J Redmond.

Ram, any age – 1, and 2, S and J Redmond.

Ewe, any age – 1, and 2, S and J Redmond; 3, A and J Carson.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, S and J Redmond; 3, A and J Carson.

Ewe lamb – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 2, A and J Carson; 3, Adrian and Clive Richardson.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 2, S and J Redmond; 3, Drew Cowan.

Shearling ram – 1, S and J Redmond; 2, A and J Carson; 3, S and J Redmond.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 3, Drew Cowan.

Group of three – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 2, SJ Redmond; 3, A and J Carson.

Cross-bred

Ewe, any age – 1, Noleen Henry; 2, Nathan Hylands.

Ewe with twin lambs at foot – 1, Noleen Henry.

Ewe or ram lamb -1, Nathan Hylands; 2, Noleen Henry.

Pair of butcher’s lambs – 1, Noleen Henry.

GOATS

Show Society Cup for the champion: Marie Cherry.

Bertie Toal Cup for the best goatling: Marie Cherry.

Tom Houston Cup for the best kid: Kerry Murphy.

Female goat, Saanen or British Saanen – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Marie Cherry.

Female goat, Toggenburg, British Toggenburg or British Alpine – 1, Pauline Weir; 2, Arthur Mullan.

Female goat, Anglo Nubian or any other variety – 1, Arthur Mullan; 2, Kerry Murphy.

Goatling, Saanen, British Saanen, Toggenburg, British Toggenburg or British Alpine – 1, Marie Cherry; 2, Kerry Murphy; 3, Nicky Haynes.

Goatling, Anglo Nubian or any other variety – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Marie Cherry; 3, Arthur Mullan.

Kid, Saanen, British Saanen, Toggenburg, British Toggenburg or British Alpine – 1, Kerry Murray; 2, Nicky Haynes; 3, Kerry Murphy.

Kid, Anglo Nubian or any other variety – 1, Arthur Mullan; 2, Molly Vance Mallon.

Non-pedigree kid or goatling – 1, Molly Vance Mallon.

Group of three – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Arthur Mullan.

Young handler, under 16-years-old – 1, Molly Vance Mallon.

PYGMY

Female kid, up to seven-months-old – 1, Jim McCauley; 2, Adam Frazer; 3, Emma Moulds.

Female kid, between seven and 12-months-old – 1, N Lennox and D Campbell.

Male kid, up to twelve-months-old – 1, Paddy Gillan; 2, Adam Frazer; 3, N Lennox and D Campbell.

Female yearling, one to two-years-old – 1, Anthony Kelly; 2, N Lennox and D Campbell; 3, Jim McCauley.

Male yearling, one to two-years-old – 1, James Ross; 2, Emma Moulds; 3, N Lennox and D Campbell.

Adult female, over two-years-old – 1, Jim McCauley; 2, Adam Frazer; 3, Anthony Kelly.

Adult male, over two-years-old – 1, Anthony Kelly; 2, N Lennox and D Campbell; 3, Anthony Kelly.

Male progeny, sire and male offspring – 1, James Ross; 2, Emma Moulds.