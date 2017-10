This year's NI Potato Festival at the Giants Causeway Centre proved a huge success.

Crowds from across Northern Ireland flocked to the Giant's Causeway to celebrate the humble spud.

Sarah Diamond and Rachael McCallum at the NI Potato Festival in association with the National Trust at the Giant's Causeway on Saturday. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photographer Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture photographs from the festival for Farming Life.