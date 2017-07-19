Slideshow: In the prizes at Castlewellan Show

Local exhibitors were in the prizes at last Saturday’s 50th annual Castlewellan Show.
Pictured is a selection of winners and spectators.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley multimedia, Julie Hazelton and Aaron McCracken.
Local exhibitors were in the prizes at last Saturday’s 50th annual Castlewellan Show.
Pictured is a selection of winners and spectators.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley multimedia, Julie Hazelton and Aaron McCracken.
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.