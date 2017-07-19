Search

Slideshow: In the prizes at Castlewellan Show

Local exhibitors were in the prizes at last Saturday’s 50th annual Castlewellan Show.

Pictured is a selection of winners and spectators.

Young Handler Ellie-May Bell with her Blue Faced Leicester at todays Castlewellan Show. Photo by Aaron McCracken

Pictures by Kevin McAuley multimedia, Julie Hazelton and Aaron McCracken.