Congratulations to Iris Murphy, from Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn who is the lucky winner of a new Isuzu D-Max pick-up.

Iris was one of the ten finalists who attended yesterday’s Balmoral Show for the final draw on the Farming Life stand.

Iris Murphy from Upper Ballinderry winner of the Farming Life Isuzu jeep draw with Q Radio. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The competition, in association with Q Radio, has been running in the News Letter and Farming Life for the past two weeks.

We wish Iris happy and safe travels when she picks up her fantastic prize in the next few weeks.