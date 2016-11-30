Slideshow: Massive support for memorial tractor run for 17-year-old road victims

A tractor run organised in memory of two teenagers tragically killed in a car accident earlier this year had a massive turnout of around 200 tractors.

The event was held last Saturday by Mountnorris Young Farmers club in tribute to former members 17-year-olds Andrew Gass and Mark Hutcheson. The money raised will go to the club as well as the charity BRAKE.

Jonathan Knight, Matthew Burley, Jemma Downes, Chloe Hall, Rebekah Haffey and Leah Johnston, wait for the start of the inaugral Mountnorris Young Farmers Club Tractor Run, in aid of B.R.A.K.E. Charity and Mountnorris Young Farmers Club. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Mark and Andrew, both students at Southern Regional College in Armagh, had been members of the club since around the age of 13.

They died in January when the car they were travelling in left the Cladymilltown Road between Markethill and Newtownhamilton while the were on their way to college. Mark and Andrew, who both studied welding and fabrication, had a big interest in farming.

The route for Saturday’s run left Mountnorris, turned left for Tullyallen, and went past the family homes and church, where flowers were laid and tractors all idled past the church.

Mountnorris YFC have thanked all the tractor drivers and all the individuals who helped out and supported the day.