Slideshow: Picture special from Castlewellan Show

Castlewellan Forest Park provided the setting for the 50th annual agricultural show on Saturday past.
Pictured is a round-up of winners from the day.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley Multimedia, Julie Hazelton and Aaron McCracken.
Castlewellan Forest Park provided the setting for the 50th annual agricultural show on Saturday past.
Pictured is a round-up of winners from the day.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley Multimedia, Julie Hazelton and Aaron McCracken.
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.