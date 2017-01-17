Slight increase in latest Global Dairy Trade auction

Global Dairy Trade Event 180 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.6%
Key Results
AMF index up 3.7%, average price US$5,528/MT
Butter index up 1.6%, average price US$4,382/MT
BMP index down 10.1%, average price US$2,783/MT
Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$3,940/MT
LAC index down 1.7%, average price US$813/MT
RenCas index up 4.9%, average price US$6,470/MT
SMP index down 1.6%, average price US$2,612/MT
WMP index down 0.1%, average price US$3,283/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.