Slight increase in latest Global Dairy Trade auction

Global Dairy Trade Event 180 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.6%

Key Results

AMF index up 3.7%, average price US$5,528/MT

Butter index up 1.6%, average price US$4,382/MT

BMP index down 10.1%, average price US$2,783/MT

Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$3,940/MT

LAC index down 1.7%, average price US$813/MT

RenCas index up 4.9%, average price US$6,470/MT

SMP index down 1.6%, average price US$2,612/MT

WMP index down 0.1%, average price US$3,283/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.