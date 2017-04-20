Sligo schoolgirl has the Tractor Factor!

A schoolgirl from Sligo has proved beyond doubt that she has the X-Factor - or perhaps it should be the Tractor Factor!!

Leanne Rowlette, who clearly loves her tractor as much as loves her country music, has become something of an internet hit courtsey of her singing behind the wheel.

Leanne Rowlette

A video originally posted by her dad Sean’s Facebook page, shows Leanne performing a version of ‘Will Ye Go Lassie Go’ as she works on her dad’s farm.

The video has already been watched more than 400,000 times, with plenty of positive feedback.

Her dad is, of course, delighted by the reaction on social media.

“I can’t believe the response. It has been shared on websites and Facebook pages around the world. I’ve lost count how many views it has,” he said in an interview with Independent.ie.

“I was in the tractor with her and recorded the video. She has a great voice.

“The next step is to get her into a recording studio.”

Leanne regularly helps out on her father Sean’s farm which has sheep and sucklers cows in the Dromore West area.

Sean went into farming full-time following the tragic death of his wife, Sally, to look after Leanne and her brother and two sisters - Abbie (9), Joseph (6) and Sally (4), who is named after her late mother.

Sean added: “All of the kids help out, they enjoy it as part of their day. They grape silage, bed down, watch the ewes that are lambing and feed pet lambs. Leanne and Joseph have a great interest.”