So you want to become an SQP (Suitably Qualified Person)?

An SQP is an animal medicine adviser, known by the legally defined term as a “Suitably Qualified Person”, writes Colin Alexander, Short Course Manager, CAFRE, Greenmount Campus

An SQP must pass a set of exams to demonstrate their animal health knowledge and an understanding of the legal system. Once qualified, SQPs are allowed to prescribe and/or supply certain medicines (those classified POM-VPS and NFA-VPS) http://www.noahcompendium.co.uk for farm animals, horses, and pets.

CAFRE in conjunction with the Animal Medicines Training and Regulatory Authority (AMTRA) intend to run a training course at Greenmount Campus commencing on the 30 October 2017.

The AMTRA course provides an understanding of the causes and control of diseases in farm livestock and knowledge of the law relating to the sale and supply of licensed animal medicines so equipping a person to undertake the responsibility for a registered premises.

The AMTRA course is aimed at those seeking to prescribe and sell POM-VPS medicines, and those seeking to sell NFA-VPS medicines. The course leads to a range of SQP qualifications.

Course length ranges from four days for the C-SQP course to seven days for the R-SQP and runs from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. Further detail of this year’s courses and the training dates for each course can be found on the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/amtra

Applicants can enrol online by selecting the course they wish to attend. As numbers are limited, places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

If you want further information about the AMTRA – SQP, please contact the Short Course Administration team at Greenmount Campus on 028 9442 6880 or e-mail: industry.trainingadmin@daera-ni.gov.uk

For more details about AMTRA, please visit the AMTRA website at: www.amtra.org.uk