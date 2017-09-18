Solus search for the brightest boots at the Ploughing Championships

Solus Light Bulbs are inviting all budding farmers and visitors to the National Ploughing Championships to upload a picture with their brightest boots or wellies to the @solusbulbs Facebook or upload a picture to any social media platform using #BrighestBoots.

Finalists will be invited to the National Ploughing Championships and the winner will be chosen on September 21st.

This fun initiative is open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and all sunny dispositions.

Solus are offering a prize for the Brightest Boots of a VIP helicopter ride over the beautiful Coley Peninsula followed by a lunch for the winner and a friend.

All finalists will receive a hamper of goodies from Solus.

The National Ploughing Championships take place from September 19th to 21st at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly showcasing Irish food, farming and culture.

The Solus stand will be number 643 units 67 and 68 in the Dome Strawhall and they are showcasing their pioneering new retail experience display.

This innovative new high-level display allows visitors to press a button to ‘try me’ and see exactly what light bulbs look like when lit in various surroundings.

Solus is an Irish owned company that has been established for over 80 years and now supports 63 jobs in Ireland.

Solus is committed to providing a complete range of energy saving lighting products for all applications possible and are proud winners of the supreme award for innovation from the HAI.