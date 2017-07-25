SONI and Clogher Valley Show partner up

With just one week to go until the 99th Clogher Valley Show, SONI (System operator for Northern Ireland) is pleased to announce its return as one of the lead partners.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 26th 2017 at Knockmany Road, Augher.

SONI will be lighting up the Co Tyrone show bringing along its information unit and dedicated team.

SONI strives to work with farmers and the agricultural community on proposed grid development projects and to maintain good relationships to ensure that NI has the power it needs, keeping the lights on 24/7.

As SONI’s agricultural liaison officer, Fergal Keenan says he is looking forward to building on the success of last year’s show.

He said: “We are delighted to be announcing our second year at the Clogher Valley Show, it’s clear to see why this show has been running for so long, it is special. There’s a great atmosphere, great people and we are excited to be a part of it.

“We will be there with our information unit because it is important that we inform and work together with the community in Tyrone.

“We want to encourage those with questions about the North South Interconnector or any of our other projects to come see us at the show; we will listen and help in any way we can.

“This year we will bring our exciting Buzz Wire game with us too; it is a bit of fun, the challenge has proven to test even the steadiest of hands - we look forward to see how the farmers of Tyrone fair.”

Nicholas Lowry, chairman of Clogher Valley Show is pleased to be welcoming back SONI as a sponsor.

He said: “SONI were a great addition to last year’s show and we are delighted they have decided to continue as one of our lead sponsors. I would like to encourage the agricultural and local community to come to them with any questions or concerns that they have, and to learn more about the vital role of SONI in Northern Ireland.

“Once again we hope to have a very successful show this July and welcome SONI’s engagement with us and their contribution to our community.”