Special launch to mark 20th anniversary

A celebratory launch was held to mark the 20th year of the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show, Fintona.

The original Spring Farm Machinery Show which started in 1997, had humble beginnings with just one hall in the Ecclesville Centre.

The show which is taking place in 2018 on the 24th and 25th January has grown, now spread across nine halls with over 250 exhibitors.

Andrew Short, the Managing Director of AJS Promotions, spoke of the transformation of the shows over its 20 year span.

The launch was attended by exhibitors who have had a long history with the show, as well as representatives from sponsors Q8 Oils. Throughout the launch it was clear what a family affair the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Shows are. Andrew Short spoke of the work that goes on behind the scenes and on the ground by brother David Short, his daughter Laura Short and the rest of the AJS team.

The President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Barclay Bell, addressed the launch and spoke of what high value shows, such as Fintona, are for rural communities and the farming and agricultural industry on a whole, providing a unique platform for exhibitors and consumers to come together in one place and get an insight for what is in store for the year ahead.

The annual show, which is one of four Q8 Oils Spring Farm Shows, has all of the key brands at the show including New Holland, Massey Ferguson and Pottinger to name a few. Visitors travel from across the UK and Ireland to see the new product ranges and innovations which showcase at the show.

New to this year’s show is the ‘Discover Stage’, where exhibitors will be able to speak in detail on their new products or services. There will also be a number of topics covered which are important within the agricultural community such as farm safety and life after Brexit.

For more information regarding the show, call 028 82252800 or email info@ajspromotions.com.