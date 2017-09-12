Special night for Downpatrick Co-Op

Monday, September 11th marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of Downpatrick Co-operative Marketing Ltd at 24 Bonecastle Road in 1992, a fine example of self-help by local farmers.

Hugh Linehan, a notable Downpatrick cricketer and vice-president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union at the time, was the first chairman and one of the 277 shareholders to set up the cross-community business venture, very much at the centre of the local farming community.

The main entrance of the mart

The business warmly welcomes new members who are interested in joining.

To celebrate this momentous occasion a charity auction is being held at the Bonecastle Road premises on Monday, 11th September at the 6.00pm Monday cattle sale, and everyone is invited to attend. Please join members on the evening with family and friends to make this a memorable occasion for all. Complimentary light refreshments will be available.

Local businesses and individuals have very generously donated items for this event and the proceeds from the sale of the sponsored items will be forwarded to Mainstay DRP, a local charity providing care and support services for people with a learning disability, their families and their carers, in Co Down. The commission received from the evening’s cattle sale will go towards purchasing a defibrillator to be located on the Bonecastle Road premises.These defibrillators are often known as public access defibrillators (PAD) as they can be used in an emergency should someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Downpatrick Co-Operative Marketing Ltd has also produced a book recounting the establishment of the business, recording some of the work which has taken place since its formation and including some of the challenges encountered and overcome along the way. The publication includes photos relating to the establishment of the organisation as well as pictures taken at recent sheep and cattle sales. It provides an opportunity to thank the many unnamed farmers, who were involved in the setting up of the business, for without their assistance – collecting money for feasibility studies, share capital and loan money - many of the current achievements would not have been possible .

The publication will be launched on the same night as the charity auction and may be obtained by means of a voluntary donation at the desk.

The mart can be contacted on 028 4461 5522 (Sale Hrs), Office Mob: 079 7697 4814 (10am to 5pm) Email: dpkco-opmltd@btconnect.com Web: www.dpkco-opmltd.com

Address: 24 Bonecastle Road, Downpatrick, BT30 8HB.