Spectacular trade at Ballymena’s breeding hogget and ewe lamb sales

The opening sale of Suffolk and Texel cross hoggets took place on Saturday, August 5, at Ballymena Mart

The event attracted a heavily increased entry with the result that the overall sale average fell by £5 per head on 2016 to level at £152.74 per head for 2635 hoggets sold.

Prize winning pen of Greyface Hoggets at the second breeding sheep sale in Ballymena mart

The Suffolk Cheviot show took place in the morning before the sale, judged by Ian McCaughern, from Rasharkin.

He placed Paddy Donnelly, Rathkenny, in first followed by William Blackburn, Clogher, in second and third place Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey.

Although the average was slightly lower, good quality Suffolk Cheviot hoggets met the best of the trade and sold to a high top of £280 per head paid to Morris Breen who also received £255 and £215 for pens of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets.

In contrast to the fall in hogget prices, the ewe lamb average was up by £10 per head to level at £93.79 per head for 582 sold with a top price of £138 per head paid to Logan Anderson.

Prizewinning pen of Mule Hoggets at the at the second Breeding Sale in Ballymena Mart on Saturday, August 12, went to Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey, second place to Paddy Donnelly, Rathkenny and third place to Ivan Lawrence, Moneymore. Included is Eamon McComrick, Judge

Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows:

Hoggets – M Breen, Tempo 12 S/C at £280, 12 S/C at £255, 12 S/C at £215, J Alexander, Toome 12 S/C at £210, 11 S/C at £200, 12 S/C at £200, 14 S/C at £200, 6 S/C at £200, W Blackburn Clogher 14 S/C at £195, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 11 S/C at £195, D Gibson Mallusk 10 S/C at £195, 12 S/C at £195, M Breen 12 S/C at £195, J Alexander 11 S/C at £190, 10 S/C at £190, 12 S/C at £190.

Leading averages – M Breen 58 ave £227.41, J Alexander 172 ave £191.57, W Blackburn 157 ave £162.92, T Martin 132 ave £161.14, D Gibson 208 ave £156.34, D Knox 138 ave £155.93).

Ewe lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 10 S/C at £138, 10 S/C at £128, A McFarlane Dungiven 3 Tex X at £123, T Rodgers Tullog 16 S/C at £121, 16 S/C at £115, S Hall Larne 12 Rouge/Texel at £114, 10 Rouge/Texel at £114, 12 Rouge/Texel at £113, L Anderson 8 S/C at £112, T Rodgers 15 S/C at £110, 16 S/C at £110, 17 S/C at £110, A McFarlane 12 Texel X at £108.

Prizewinning pen of Suffolk cheviot Hoggets at the first breeding sale in Ballymena Mart on Saturday, August 5, went to Paddy Donnelly, Rathkenny, second place William Blackburn, Clougher and third Pace Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey, also included is Ian McCaughern, Judge

Leading averages - T Rodgers 94 ave £112.28, S Hall 55 ave £108.51, A McFarlane 155 ave £93.94).

The following Saturday, August 12, saw the annual sale of mule and greyface hoggets at Ballymena Mart.

This second breeding sale met a record trade for a tremendous offering of top quality sheep with averages up by £12.50 per head to £150.88 for the increased entry of 2632 hoggets sold.

Again shows took place for both the mule section and the Greyface section.

Roger Hayes took up the judging in the greyface hoggets with first place awarded by Dessie Gray, Limavady; Paddy Donnelly, Rathkenny, in second place and Ian McCluggage, Glarryford, in third Place.

Sponsors for this show were Danske Bank and URBA.

The mule hogget judge was Eamon McCormick, Cushendun. He placed Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey, in first, Paddy Donnelly, Rathkenny, second and Ivan Lawrence, Moneymore, third.

Top price of the day was paid to Diane Gibson whose first placed pen fetched £220 per head with Ivan Lawrence and William Crawford following close behind at £200 and £195 per head.

Another tremendous trade was also recorded in the ewe lamb ring with averages up by £10 to £114.76 per head for the entry of 512 lambs with a top price of £154 per head paid to R Thompson for a pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs.

Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows:

Hoggets – Diane Gibson Mallusk 10 mules at £220, I Lawrence, Moneymore 15 Mules at £200, W Crawford Newtownstewart 12 Mules at £195, 12 at £190, 12 at £190, 12 at £190, 12 at £190, Diane Gibson 12 mules at £190, I Lawrence 15 mules at £190, P Donnelly Rathkenny 10 mules at £188, W Crawford 12 mules at £185, 12 at £185, 12 at £185, P Donnelly 10 mules at £182, I Lawrence 15 mules at £182, D Gibson 12 mules at £178, I Lawrence 15 mules at £178, K McFadden Netowncromellin 11 mules at £175, 12 at £175, I Lawrence 15 mules at £175.

Leading averages – W Crawford 119 ave £185.12, I Lawrence 222 ave £171.17, C McKernan 36 ave £171, D Gibson 188 ave £165.12, J Lawrence 69 ave £163.21, P Donnelly 90 ave £161.39).

Ewe lambs – all leading prices were paid for Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs – R Thompson Drumcrow 12 at £154, D Robinson Glenarm 12 at £144, S Hunter Bushmills 11 at £140, N Walsh 14 at £134, 15 at £132, 15 at £132, R Workman Kilwaughter 11 at £128, R Thompson 12 at £126, 12 at £124, G Walsh C’wellan 10 at £124, R Thompson 12 at £122, M Gingles Starbog 12 at £120.

Leading averages – R Thompson 48 ave £131.50, N Walsh 110 ave £118.73, R Workman 57 ave £118.67, M Gingles 84 ave £106.71).

