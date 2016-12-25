Spike in calvings expected in the coming weeks

The latest scanning results project a significant year-on-year increase in calvings on local dairy farms over the Christmas and New Year period. This is a reflection of the challenges faced by milk producers when it came to getting cows back in calf during the early months of 2016.

Given this backdrop, HVS Animal Health is confirming a very strong demand for its ground breaking Calf Excel supplement.

The product has been specifically developed to maintain the wellbeing of young calves and help bring relief against intestinal disorders and non-specific diarrhoea.

“The response to Calf Excel has been phenomenal,” confirmed HVS’ Paul Elwood. “To date we have extremely positive feed back from those using Calf Excel. Dairy farmers realise that they must give young calves the best possible start.

“A key factor in this regard is the now almost year round calving patterns on many local dairy farms.

“As a consequence, sheds used for the rearing of calves are in almost continuous use. This, in turn, allows bug populations to build up, despite the best efforts of the farmers in question.”

Mr Elwood confirmed a tremendous level of enquiries for the new product at all of the shows and events attended by HVS over recent months

“What’s particularly encouraging is the fact that many of those farmers who purchased Calf Excel, initially, are coming back for more.”

Calf Excel should be fed at a rate of 10g per calf per day, from the commencement of milk feeding up to four weeks of age.

“It contains a number of ingredients which act to help protect the lining of the young calf’s gut: hence its effectiveness in reducing the onset of scour related problems,” Paul added.

Prior to its launch, Calf Excel had been extensively trialled.

“All of the results from this work came back positive,” said Paul. “The product has been developed to give young calves the boost they need during that critical period when they are developing their own immune systems.

“Calf Excel is extremely palatable and complements all milk feeding routines, including the use of computerised feeding systems.

“Dairy farmers know that making sure calves get the best possible start is the best investment they can make in their businesses.”

