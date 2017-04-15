Spring farm walk at Clandeboye

The Greenmount Association Annual Spring Farm Walk will take place on Friday, 28th April commencing at 12.30pm at Clandeboye Estate, Bangor, Co. Down. Clandeboye Estate is the home of the Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava.

Clandeboye Estate consists of approximately 2000 acres made up of 670 acres of farmland with the remainder being farm woodland and golf courses.

Farm manager Mark Logan, who completed his National Diploma in Agriculture at Greenmount in 1980, has worked at Clandeboye for over 26 years and has been closely associated with the dairy herd during this time.

The dairy herd consists of 70 pedigree Holstein cows averaging 10,000 litres per year and 30 pedigree Jersey cows averaging 6500 litres per year. Both herds have won numerous awards at agricultural shows over the years. In addition there is also a herd of traditional Irish Moiled cows which are used for grazing the wildflower meadows throughout the Estate.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see both dairy herds, the Irish Moiled cattle herd and also the recently constructed 250kW Hochreiter Biogas Plant which provides heat and electricity for the Estate.

Currently 75% of the milk produced is used to make the quality Clandeboye Yoghurts. These are currently produced off site but plans are in place to build a processing facility on the Estate grounds. Energy in terms of heat and electricity for the manufacturing process will be provided by the Biogas Plant. Yoghurts can be sampled and purchased on the day.

The Biogas plant has been in operation since June 2016 and is proving to be a valuable addition to the business. The feedstock is a mixture of grass silage, wholecrop wheat and maize silage which are grown on the farm. This along with farmyard manure and cattle slurry produces gas for generating electricity and surplus heat is used to heat buildings throughout the Estate.

There will also be a tour of the gardens and the Estate gardener will also be available to answer questions.

Mark will cover all farm details during the visit and will be open for questions and discussion.

The Estate address is Belfast Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 1RN. Signposts will be in place on the day.

A buffet lunch will be provided on the farm by the neighbouring McKee’s Farm Shop. Tea/Coffee Shortbread will be available on arrival.

If you would like to attend please contact CAFRE Education Admin at 028 9442 6700 stating your name, address and contact number. Booking is essential. For catering reasons please book early.

There is a charge of £10/person to be paid on arrival. This goes towards catering. Parking will be available at the Estate and transport will be available for the tours of the farm.