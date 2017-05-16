Spring into safety on the farm

A further series of dates has been announced by the Rural Development Council (RDC) for on-farm health and safety workshops delivered as part of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 - Farm Family Key Skills.

Farmers, farm family members and farm employees can attend workshops running through May and June at various farm venues across Northern Ireland.

The workshops offer up to date practical information and raises awareness of the everyday hazards faced by the farming industry.

Workshops offer a mix of real life health and safety stories from Northern Ireland farmers, a practical understanding of on farm risks, how to identify them and how to manage them.

Workshops also introduce farmers to the new construction requirements and raises awareness of the ‘Making it Safer’ tool, a key requirement for the new Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS).

The workshops will run on the following dates, each one commencing at 7pm:

Thursday 18th May 2017 - Limavady

Tuesday 23rd May 2017 - Kircubbin

Thursday 25th May 2017 - Craigavon

Thursday 8th June 2017 - Castlederg

Tuesday 13th June 2017 - Dungiven

Tuesday 20th June 2017 - Ballymena

Tuesday 27th June 2017 - Castlewellan

Andrew Walker, a dairy farmer and contractor, from outside Omagh, attended his local workshop and would recommend that others attend. Speaking about the workshop, he said: “I wanted to attend a farm safety workshop to get more knowledge on where the greatest risks were, so that we might adjust working practices to make our farm business safer for everyone.

“Overall, I found the workshop very beneficial, mainly at identifying risks and the consequences of farm accidents. The videos that are shown as part of the session opened my eyes to the potential risks. The workshop has heightened our awareness of safety as we approach different jobs on the farm. I would most definitely recommend farm safety workshops to others.”

To register for one of the scheduled workshops please visit www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/farm-family-key-skills/ or alternatively contact RDC on 028 8676 6980 for more information or if you have a Farm Group and would like RDC to arrange a specific workshop please get in touch.

Managed by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the programme is funded through the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).