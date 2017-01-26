Spring showcase for dairy industry

For the sixth year running, Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway UK Dairy Expo is set to return to Carlisle on Saturday 11th March 2017.

This flagship event will be held at the Borderway Exhibition Centre and will see the very best of British dairy genetics and industry innovations gather together in front of a global audience.

Roger Turner, Winconsin, USA

Since its inception in 2011, Borderway UK Dairy Expo has become the leading dairy event in the UK, as well as one of the top dairy cattle shows in Europe, and now offers an overall prize fund of £15,000.

Last year the event attracted over 6000 visitors with 350 cattle on display across 62 classes.

Last year, the star of the show was Alister Laird, of Blyth Bridge in Peebleshire.

Alister and his family won three championship awards, including Champion of Champions with a five year old Holstein cow, Illens Atwood Australia.

Alister was also presented with the John Dennison Award for his contributions to the Dairy industry.

Supporting farmers, as well as commercial representatives, the event brings together, not only the very best of British dairy cattle, but international dairy genetics, nutrition and the latest industry trends and technology.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the 2017 event is the 67 cattle classes, which include sections for Holsteins, Ayrshire, Jersey, Dairy Shorthorn, Red and White, Brown Swiss and British Friesian, who are also hosting their National Show.

Another key event in this year’s schedule is the Showmanship Youth Championships.

Meurig James

Aimed at encouraging and inspiring the next generation of dairy breeders, this event will bring together young breeders from across the UK and Europe to compete for the top honours.

Commenting in advance, David Pritchard, event organiser and operations director for Harrison and Hetherington, said: “Since its inception back in 2011, Borderway UK Dairy Expo has become the premiere Dairy Event in the UK. Once again this year we have a remarkable line-up of judges, all with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry, and all specialists in their field.

“We have a fantastic number of dairy cattle entered in the show classes, which really does showcase the quality of the British dairy industry, and the extreme hard work of those involved, not only on the day, but on a day to day basis.”

Judging the classes will be a line-up of British and International judges; Roger Turner of Winconsin, America will judge the Holstein classes; Canada’s Blair Weeks, of Prince Edward Island, will judge the Coloured breed classes; the UK’s Meurig James will judge the British Friesian National Show; Paul Harrison of Northumberland, UK, will judge the Champion of Champions; and Michael Halliwell, also from the UK, will judge the UK and International Showmanship Championships.

Blair Weeks, Prince Edward Island, Canada

Commenting on his invitation to judge the Champion of Champions at this year’s event, Paul Harrison said: “Having done a lot of judging throughout the country, this is the first time I will be judging at Borderway UK Dairy Expo. Nowadays, this really is one of the biggest shows in the country, and it is a huge honour to be asked to judge the Champion of Champions.”

Now one of the dairy industry’s most notable awards, the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award commemorates the memory of the lifetime industry contribution made by Cumbrian dairy farmer and highly regarded breeder, John Dennison.

The aim of this accolade is to recognise the dairy cattle breeder, or exhibitor judged to be a high achiever and excellent role model within the industry.

Nominations are being sought for the 2017 award, anyone who would like to make a nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to, the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award, Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS.

Taking place in the evening, following Borderway UK Dairy Expo, is the All-Britain Awards Presentation Dinner and Dance, sponsored by Holstein UK and Cattle Information Service (CIS).

This will take place at The Shepherd’s, Carlisle, and tickets are available to order email Carolyn.charlton@borderway.com.

Testament to the success of Borderway UK Dairy Expo is the continued support from the mainline sponsors; Holstein UK, CIS, Clydesdale Bank, Norbrook, Farmers Guardian, Carrs Billington and Harrison and Hetherington.

Commenting on the important role that the sponsors play at the event, David Pritchard said: “Our mainline sponsors are all key industry players within dairying. Without their support over the years, the event would certainly not be the success that it is today.

“Our excellent location and facilities here at Borderway Exhibition Centre put us in the perfect position for attracting the very best competitors from the UK’s main dairy producing areas. The event was extremely well represented in 2016 with a very high calibre of entries across all classes. With the number of entries we have received this year, we expect to top this and are very much looking forward to a truly exceptional show.”

For more information on Borderway UK Dairy Expo please visit www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk, entrance to the event is free of charge.