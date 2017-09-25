Springwell Texels on top at Armoy Club sale

The NI Texel Breeders Club held their annual show and sale at Armoy Mart recently.

Mr Michael Smyth, Foyleview Texels Limavady, judged the Glens Farm Supplies presale, commencing with the shearling class. Claiming the first place rosette was M and J Watson, Co Down, with a homebred Hillhead Vulcan son which later sold for £630 to Eamon Hamilton.

John Currie TullaghTexels accepts the Reserve Champion Rosette from Judge Michael Smyth and Sponsor John Christie Glens Farm Supplies at Armoy Club Show & Sale.

Also changing hands for the same money was Mary Clarke’s Ballyrussell exhibit, Mullan Yahoo, a Garngour Upperclass son and Sam McAuley’s Whitepark exhibit, a Ballynahone Wild Child son.

Standing next to Mr Watson in the line-up was the McKinney Bros, Maghera with their Heathmount exhibit which changed hands to John McKeague for £598.50.

The judges third place selection came from Brian Gardiner’s Ballyleeson pen. His Leapoges War Admiral son sold to Gareth Devlin for £420. However it was a Springwell shearling from Henry Gamble, Groomsport, which topped the sale at £735. His Langlands WILL.I.AM son also sold to Eamon Hamilton.

Making the second best price of the evening was Murray Annett, Milestonehill Texels, selling his Mainview WIFI son to William Moore for £714.

The top price for a ram lamb was £546 which went to two breeders – Sam McAuley, Whitepark Texels, for his Teglium Thunder son out of a Duncryne Uber Cool dam and the Glens Farm Supplies reserve champion from J Currie Tullagh Texels for a Milnbank Womaniser son out of a Kelso Picasso mother.

Trade for ram lambs remained consistent with Nigel Ross, Glen Ross Texels, taking the next best price selling at £535.50 for his ram lamb exhibit, a Milestonehill Yankee Doodle son.

Changing hands for £483 to James McCaughan was J and M Watson’s Hillhead ram lamb sired by Brague Wise Guy. Selling for the same money late in the sale was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney exhibit, a Tophill Yankee Boy son, which stood first in the line-up and claimed the overall Glens Farm Supplies champion rosette.

Overall quality lots met with steady trade as 31 shearlings sold to an average up on last year’s sale of £475, while 52 ram lambs sold to an average of £434 with an overall clearance of 84%.

Organisers wish to thank Glens Farm Supplies for their sponsorship for the event.

Show results sponsored by Glens Farm Supplies

Overall champion: Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney Texels with Ram Lamb

Reserve champion: John Currie Tullagh Texels with Ram Lamb

Shearling rams: 1st, M and J Watson Hillhead; 2nd, McKinney Bros Heathmount; 3rd, B Gardiner Ballyleeson; 4th, RS and R T Robinson Cloughbane; 5th, S McAuley Whitepark; 6th, A Shaw Fairmount.

Ram lamb: 1st, Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 2nd, J and R Currie, Tullagh; 3rd, Danny McKay, Rohan; 4th, Murray Annett Milestonehill; 5th, Pat and Ros Garrivan Ballydesland; 6th, V and D Chestnutt Clougher

Other leading prices

Shearling rams: H Gamble 700gns; 560gns; 510gns; M Annett 680gns; S McAuley 600gns; J and M Watson 600gns; M Clarke 600gns; A Shaw 580gns; McKinney Bros 570gns; M Shaw 550gns

Ram lambs: S McAuley 520gns; 480gns; J Currie 520gns; 450gns; N Ross 510gns; J and M Watson 460gns; 420gns; R Strawbridge 460gns; 450gns; E Johnston 450gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Ballymena on 25th September, Markethill on 27th September, Gortin on 6th October and Ballymena Harvest on 9th October.

All sales will commence with judging at 6pm followed by sales at 7pm.

Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact club secretary on 07791679112.