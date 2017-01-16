Standing room only at Corrie sale with average of £1,740

The ringside at Ballymena Mart was packed to capacity this week for the annual in calf heifer sale staged on behalf of Will and Gareth Corrie, Newtownards.

Quality was of the highest order resulting in a swift clearance levelling at £1740 for a 100% clearance.

This was an increase per head of £189 on last year’s sale.

Prices were led at £2900 paid on two occasions, with many other crossing the £2000 mark.

Heifers from last year’s sale had performed exceptionally well for purchasers from right across the country with many including some from Wales making the return trip to acquire more.

The largest buyer secured 16 replacements for his County Down suckler enterprise.

Auctioneers J A McClelland & Sons, Ballymena.