Standing room only for 25th anniversary

Downpatrick Co-Operative Marketing Ltd, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a charity auction, book launch and cattle sale on Monday night, 11th September.

The auction was in aid of Mainstay DRP, a local charity which strives to improve the quality of life of learning disabled people by means of respite and residential care services in addition to day care facilities developed by the charity to provide for both the individuals and the family unit.

Left to right: Seamus Killen committe member, Adma Turtle WD Meats, Joan Magee, local historian and Sean McConvey, chairman.

Generosity and good will from all present on the night was overwhelming, a sentiment at the core of the Downpatrick Co-Operative Market Ltd ethos. The amount raised from the charity auction to date has reached £14,500 with more donations promised from those unable to attend. Commission received from the cattle will go to buying a defibrillator for onsite location should the need arise while anyone is visiting the mart.

A new book has been published to coincide with the 25th anniversary and records some of the work which has taken place since the mart’s formation and also includes some of the challenges encountered along the way. In the book it is also quite evident that Downpatrick Co-Op is more than just a livestock market and is seen rather as a centre at the heart of the rural community to help in whichever way it can. For a small donation limited copies of the book can still be obtained at the mart’s office.