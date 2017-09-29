Stars of the future feature at calf show

Dungannon Farmers Market will host the NIHBA United Feeds Calf Show on Saturday, September 30.

Judging will commence at 11am with a strong entry of 40 calves in the final showing event of the season.

The association has announced that James Ashley Ludgate from Thame will be judging this year. James is well known on the showing and judging circuit and his Rempstone Herd is renowned across the UK.

Yet again the association would like to take the opportunity to thank United Feeds for their continued support and sponsorship.

Everyone would be welcome to come along to the event and see the stars of the future from the top breeders in Northern Ireland.

Don’t forget that the annual dinner and presentation of awards will be held in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim on Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm.

This event as always is a great opportunity to socialise with Hereford breeders form Northern Ireland with two special guests attending this year, Mr James Sage who is the new CEO of the Hereford Cattle Society and retiring society secretary Mr David Prothero.

Tickets costs are £25 per adult and £13 per child which covers a three course meal with tea/coffee (menu available from Ivan Haire, secretary). The association has also negotiated a discounted rate for anyone wishing to stay the evening with the hotel.

Anyone interested in attending the event should contact the honoary secretary Ivan Haire on 02890 825215 or 07887675649 no later than October 7.