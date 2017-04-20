Stolen £100,000 digger found in search

A digger worth £100,000, believed to have been stolen in England, has been recovered in the Armagh area.

The digger was seized yesterday (Wednesday) at a yard by police who had a warrant to search for stolen machinery.

A man has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We know the pain and frustration victims of machinery theft are caused. Agricultural and plant theft ruins livelihoods and ultimately hurts us all. We’re committed to hitting back, hunting suspects down and retrieving stolen machinery where at all possible.”

Anyone who know anything about stolen machinery or plant theft should call police on 101 or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.