Stolen vintage Massey is recovered by police

Following information from the public, police from Armagh carried out searches of a property and recovered a vintage Massey Ferguson tractor 135, which had been reported stolen on January 15th.

A number of other items were also recovered. One male has been arrested and is presently assisting police with their enquiries.

Inspector Kieran Quinn said: “We would like to thank the public for responding to our media appeal and assisting in the recovery of this vehicle. We remain fully committed to reducing all types of crime, including rural and agricultural crime and are grateful for assistance from the public in doing so.”