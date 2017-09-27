Straight from the field to Comber Farmers’ Market

On Thursday, October 5th, the popular monthly Comber Farmers’ Market will celebrate the ‘Harvest’, recognising that all products at the popular artisan food event can be traced back to the field and the earth.

Everything on offer Comber Farmers’ Market is connected to the land, the products available at the market are all reliant on local yield.

The meat from Forthill Farm, Kennedy Bacon and Broughgammon Farm is grass fed; the wheat used for baking by the Krazi Baker, Farm House Treats, Mange Tout Deli and Go Yeast comes from Northern Ireland flour mills and the fruit and vegetables from Horner’s Farm Shop and Helen’s Bay Walled Garden are harvested from local soil.

Locally grown Winter bedding plants will be available from McCutcheon Landscapes.

With free range eggs, fresh fish, chutneys and jams, chocolate, iced coffee, home baked goods and so much more on offer the market gives visitors the perfect chance to support local producers and to really taste the difference.

As well as having the very best fresh produce from across Northern Ireland at the award-winning artisan food event, Comber Farmers’ Market is a great morning out where visitors can meet new people and talk to the friendly bunch of traders before enjoying a morning tea in St Mary’s Church.

As the popularity of Comber Farmers’ Market grows, the town is quickly becoming one of Northern Ireland’s top food destinations, ‘The Home of Great Taste’.

Held in St Mary’s Church car park of Comber Square the first Thursday of every month from 9am to 1.30pm, Comber Farmers’ Market is well worth a visit.

Car parking is available in nearby public car parks, at Parkway on Killinchy Street and the car park of 1st Comber Presbyterian on High Street.

Find out more about the popular monthly food event at www.combermarket.co.uk or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.