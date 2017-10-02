Strathbogie Whiplash son is Clogher champion

Texel breeders headed back to Clogher Mart recently for their annual club show and sale.

Sponsoring the event was the Bank of Ireland, with judge for the night Mr Frank Clewer, Bluehill Texels, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

Neil Watson, Findrum Texels, accepts the Bank of Ireland Reserve Championship title for his Shearling Ram exhibit from Richard Primrose, sponsor, and Frank Clewer, judge, at Clogher Show & Sale.

Catching Mr Clewer’s eye to take the top spot in the Shearling Class pre – sale judging was an entry from Findrum Texels owned by Neil Watson, Dungannon. This Milnbank Wolverine son out of a Duvarren ewe went on to take the Bank of Ireland Reserve Champion rosette and later sold to John Brush, Aughnacloy for 400gns.

Standing next to him in the judging was Andrew Hutchinson, Round Island Texels, Newtownbutler with Screeby Yuri. This shearling was purchased as a lamb from Christina McEldowney, a Fairywater Vortex son out of a homebred Duvarren ewe. He changed hands for 320gns to Oliver Anderson Cloughfin Omagh.

From a descent line-up of ram lambs exhibited Mr Clewer chose his first place and overall Bank of Ireland Champion from Gary Rankin’s Garvetagh Hill pen. This Strathbogie Whiplash son out of a Springhill dam later realised the top price of the evening at 900gns and moves home to join Robert Walker’s flock in Omagh.

Second place in the lambs went to Geoffrey Cathcart, Carnview Texels, Fermanagh, for his Drumderg One and Only son which later cashed in for 450gns from S Crawford, Maguiresbridge.

Claiming third place and pocketing 320gns for a Tullylagan Tonka son was Owenskerry Texels owner Craig Cowan, Fermanagh.

Overall sale trade was steady with an average of 305gns for 19.

The NI Texel Breeder’s Club would like to thank the Bank of Ireland for their generous sponsorship and support for the event.

Show Results Kindly

sponsored by Bank of

Ireland

Overall Champion: Gary Rankin, Garvetagh Hill

Reserve Overall: Neil Watson, Findrum

Shearling Rams: 1st Neil Watson, Findrum; 2nd Andrew Hutchinson Round Island

Ram Lamb: 1st, Gary Rankin, Garvetagh Hill; 2nd, Geoffrey Cathcart, Carnview; 3rd, Craig Cowa, Owenskerry; 4th, Andrew Hutchinson, Round Island; 5th, Neil Watson, Findrum; 6th, Andrew Blakely, Golan.