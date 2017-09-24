Strong demand for Charollais rams

The September Charollais ram sales kicked off at the with Maze with Ian Goudy taking the Provita sponsored championship with a January born ram lamb sired by Highway Obelisk, this lot later selling in the ring for £400gns

Judge Tommy Fenton chose his reserve from the Artnagullion pen of William McAllister, this very strong shearling ram selling for 560gns. Also selling to 560gns was a shearling ram shown by Drew Cowan. David Mawhinney sold two for 520gns and 510gns and Jonathan Aiken sold to a top of 490gns.

Thanks to Provita for their generous sponsorship and Tommy Fenton for judging

Show results:

Shearling rams: 1st William McAllister, 2nd David and Liz Mawhinney, 3rd David and Liz Mawhinney

Ram lambs: 1st Ian Goudy, 2nd Drew Cowan,3rd Drew Cowan

Champion: Ian Goudy, Reserve Champion: William McAllister

Ballymena

The first Charollais ram sale in Ballymena saw shearling rams sell to a top of 720gns for William McAllister and 700gns for David Mawhinney. The Mawhinney pen averaging 633gns for three sold.

10 shearlings selling to average 480gns. William McAllister sold to atop of 580gns for ram lambs averaging 530gns for two sold. Graham Foster achieved the top price for a ram lamb selling for 620gns,averaging 470gns for three sold with Drew Cowan selling to a top of 600gns, 30 ram lambs sold to average 373gns with a 90% clearance

Rathfriland

Winning the championship at Rathfriland show and sale, sponsored by Hughes Mace, Rathfriland, was Berry Brothers, Banbridge with a strong French bred shearling. Standing reserve was a ram lamb, sired by Oakchurch,Royal Ryan shown by Drew and Stephen Cowan, this lot later selling for 520gns. Top price of the night went to the Tullyear pen of Drew and Stephen Cowan another Oakchurch son selling to 580gns, the Tullyear Pen averaging 480gns for four. David Cromie, Rathfriland, sold to a top of 450gns for a strong Orlando son. David and Liz Mawhinney received 420gns for a lotus son

Show results

Shearling ram: 1st Berry Brothers,2nd David And Liz Mawhinney,3rd Drew Cowan

Ram lamb: 1st Drew Cowan, 2nd David and Liz Mawhinney, 3rd Drew Cowan

Champion: Berry Brothers reserve champion: Drew Cowan

The club would like to record their thanks to Mr Martin Cromie for giving of his time to judge Hughes Mace, Rathfriland, for their generous sponsorship and Gilbert Anderson for organising everything so efficiently.

Dungannon

Wesley Cousins took the top accolade at the Dungannon show and sale sponsored by J Thompson and Sons Animal Feeds.

Judge Neville Martin placing him first in the late December ram lamb class and then choosing him as his overall champion. A worthy champion this great muscled ram, sired by Cannahars Nutcracker later sold for the top price of 860gns.

First placed shearling was shown by Jason Booth, a strong correct ram sired by Tullyear Ironside. Reserve champion and first placed December born ram lamb were McConnell Brothers. Sired by Rhaeadr Prospect this lot later sold for 500gns.

William Sherrard sold to a top of 500gns for a well muscled weight recorded ram. The April Cottage pen of Bertie McAfee sold their best at 480gns, this big upstanding Logie Durno Nobleman Son selling for 480gns to Jim Bell for his Lornbrook Flock. A Springhill O’Driscoll ram from the Tullyear pen sold for 450gns.

Show results

Shearling rams: 1st Jason Booth, 2nd Drew Cowan, 3rd Ian Goudy

Early December ram Lamb: 1st Trevor McConnell, 2nd Drew Cowan, 3rd McConnell Brothers

Late December ram lamb: 1st Wesley Cousins, 2nd Drew Cowan, 3rdWilliam Brown

Champion: Wesley Cousins, Reserve Champion: McConnell Brothers

Thanks to J Thompson and Sons for their sponsorship and Neville Martin for judging.