Strong demand for dairy stock with Holsteins to 3,200gns

Buyers were out in force at the January dairy sale in Dungannon where prices peaked at 3,200gns, and 105 Holstein cows and heifers were traded to an average of £1,866.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 98% clearance for the pedigree and commercial Holstein entry. He said: “Dungannon is fast becoming a hub for quality dairy stock, and our monthly sales are attracting cows and heifers to suit all systems and all pockets. The January sale saw prices range from 740gns and 980gns to a top of over 3,000gns.”

Reserve champion was Hilltara Dempsey Daydream VG85 exhibited by Denis O'Neill on behalf of Sam McComrick, Bangor. Included are sponsor Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland; and judge Robert Wallace, Templepatrick, judge.

Claiming the day’s top price of 3,200gns was Kilvergan Doorman Ethel ET PLI £238 bred by Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron, from Lurgan. Sired by Val Bisson Doorman ET, she is a potential tenth generation VG or EX.

Her dam, Kilvergan Duplex Ethel 2 EX94-2E has notched up numerous awards in the showring, including 2013 McLarons Cow of the Year, and the Holstein championship at Armagh Show in 2016. She is projected to produce over 10,000kgs at 4.00% BF and 3.39% P in her fifth lactation.

Calved six weeks and producing 30 litres per day, the sale leader was snapped up by pedigree herd owner Richard Watt from Augher, Co Tyrone.

The Haffey family also secured the second highest bid of 2,900gns, realised by Kilvergan Elmo Melanie PLI £186. Sired by the Gillette Windbrook son DE Volmer Elmo, she is bred from Kilvergan Lavanguard Melanie who averaged 9,208kgs at 3.52% BF and 3.27% P in two lactations. Highest bidder was Stephen Cargill from Parkgate, Ballyclare.

Richard Shanks exhibited the honourable mention award winner Bloomhill Cruise Vida sold for 2,020gns. Also pictured are Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, sponsor; and Robert Wallace, Templepatrick, judge.

Next best at 2,820gns was Ards Jotan Tracey Red consigned by Harry Patton and Sons, Newtownards. Sired by the Ja-Bob Jordan Red son Jotan Red, she is bred from Ards Aragorn Tracey Red EX91-4E who produced over 9,500kgs at 3.65% BF and 3.16% P in her fifth lactation. This one joins a Co Tyrone herd.

Stephen McAllister, Dungannon, paid out 2,800gns to secure the pre-sale show champion Relough Planet Rachel PLI £258 bred by Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore. Her dam Relough Danter Rachel GP82 averaged 8,086kgs at 4.2% BF and 3.49% P in two 305-day lactations. The champion calved four weeks ago and is currently yielding 40 litres per day.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland represented by Richard Primrose, and judged by Robert Wallace from Templepatrick.

Mr Wallace awarded the reserve championship ribbons to Hilltara Dempsey Daydream VG85, a second calver bred by Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Calved nine weeks and producing 45 litres daily, this one sold for 2,620gns to William Herron from Newtownhamilton. Sired by Lirr Drew Dempsey, she is bred from Hilltara Shottle Daydream, and produced almost 8,000kgs at 3.81% BF and 3.4% P in her heifer lactation.

Also selling at 2,620gns to William Herron was Glastryfarm Camelot Diamond 94 PLI £236 bred by Will and Gareth Taylor from Kircubbin. Sired by Larcrest Camelot, her dam is Glastryfarm Prentice Diamond 76, who produced 9,215kgs at 5.05% BF and 3.59% P in her second lactation.

Two lots came under the hammer at 2,600gns each.

First to sell was the first placed Relough Pello Danna 9 from the McLean family. She is a daughter of the NI-bred Ballycairn Oman Pello ET, and is backed by six generations of EX cows. Buyers were Messrs Irwin from Tynan, County Armagh.

Also selling at 2,600gn was the second calver Ards Cruise Primrose PLI £170. Sired by Wiltor Cruise, she is bred from Ards Skipper Primrose GP80 who gave over 13,000kgs at 3.25%BF and 3.24% P in her third lactation.

Other leading prices:

2,480gns – Aghyaran Fidelity Rae Red from Trevor Keatley, Castlederg.

2,400gns – Ards Clapton Ruth and Ards MVP H Ruth from H Patton and Sons.

2,300gns – Kilvergan Mogul Hazel from TS Haffey and Sons.

2,280gns – Relough Mascalese Danna from R McLean and Sons.

2,220gns – Burnhill Shout Lana 7575 from Charlie Weir, Waringstown; and Ards Socrates Surprise ET GP-2 year from H Patton and Sons.

2,150gns – Relough Generate Melissa from R McLean and Sons.

2,080gns – Killane Panter Winnie 45 from Austin and David Perry, Ahoghill; Ards Mardigras Ruth from H Patton and Sons.

2,020gns – Majestic History Cecilia from Ian and Kenny Watson, Coleraine; Relough Pesky Roxie from R McLean and Sons; Bloomhill Cruise Vida from Richard Shanks, Tandragee; Relough La Bron Rachael from R McLean and Sons.

2,000gns – Relough Planet Roxie 6 from R McLean and Sons; Simlahill Shottle Ada from Jim and Nicholas McCann, Bangor; Hilltara Aiota Betsy from Sam and John McCormick; Kilvergan Buckeye Jewel from TS Haffey and Sons.