Strong demand for pedigree and commercial dairy stock at Dungannon

Pedigree and commercial dairy cattle continue to attract strong demand at Dungannon, with prices soaring to a top of 3,200gns and 64 lots changing hands to level at £1,907 per head.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: “The Dungannon dairy sale is a one-stop shop for milking heifers and cows. The monthly auction attracts pedigree and commercial cattle to suit all systems, with prices to suit all pockets.”

Leading trade at the December show and sale, sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, was the reserve champion Relough Windbrook Primrose GP84-2yr PLI £144. This second calver was consigned by Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, from Donaghmore, and sold for 3,200gns to a Co Tyrone pedigree herd.

Sired by Gillette Windbrook ET, she is bred from the Sandy Valley Bolton daughter Relough Bolton Primrose 2 GP82. This young cow calved six weeks ago and is producing 48 litres daily. In her first 305-day lactation she gave 8,355kgs at 4.63% butterfat and 3.16% protein.

Next best at 3,050gns was the honourable mention award winner Killane Uno Flora 118, a potential 11th generation VG/EX heifer bred by brothers Austin and David Perry, Ahoghill. Sired by Amighetti Numero Uno ET, her dam Killane Leif Flora 106 VG88 averaged 9,060kgs at 3.94% butterfat and 3.18% protein in three 305-day lactations. Calved three weeks and yielding 30 litres daily, she joins William and David Parke’s herd at Ballyward, Co Down.

The pre-sale show was judged by David Simpson from the Damm Herd based at Lisburn. He awarded the supreme championship ribbons to Hilltara Planet Mary PLI £137 from Sam and John McCormick’s Bangor based herd. Calved four weeks and producing 40 litres per day, she attracted a bid of 2,800gns from Gordon Davis, Dromore, Co Tyrone. This heifer is by Ensenada Taboo Planet, and is out of the EX91 Hilltara Lotto Mary who gave 10,338kgs at 4.77% butterfat and 3.51% protein in her fourth 305-day lactation.

Also on Gordon Davis’ shopping list at 2,950gns was the third placed Hilltara Deman Amie PLI £297. This potential tenth generation VG/EX heifer is an Edge Deman daughter, bred from Hilltara Bolton Amie 2 EX92-2E.

Richard Shanks, Tandragee, realised 2,700gns for the unshown Bloomhill Cruise Patsy PLI £122. Sired by the Regancrest Altaiota son Wiltor Cruise, she is out of the home-bred Bloomhill Churchill Patsy 4 GP84. Buyer was Richard Watt from Mountain View Farm, Augher.

Non-pedigree heifers sold at 1,500gns twice for Annaghmore milk producers N and S Greenaway. Messrs Greenaway also scooped the award for the best commercial heifer. Their prize winner calved at the end of November and is yielding 28 litres daily.

The final part of the Edmund Smith’s dispersal sale topped at 1,820gns; while a reduction sale of youngstock from Charlie Weir’s Burnhill Herd peaked at 900gns on three occasions for July and October 2015 heifers.

A small entry of bulls reached a ceiling of 2,400gns, paid to Noel and Helen Willis, Portadown, for the August 2015 born Conncorr Dancer Red PLI £247. Sired by Alampco Shanosber, he is bred from Stoneden Snowman Red Desire ET VG86.

Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI would like to wish its customers a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

The Dungannon dairy sale will resume on Thursday 26th January 2017.